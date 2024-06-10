Evening briefing: Punjab CM breaks silence on Kangana slap case, Cong alleges EVM ‘discrepancy’ in Assam; and more news

Days after newly-elected BJP MP, actor Kangana Ranaut, was slapped by a woman CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in his first reaction, on Monday said that the now-suspended CISF personnel's aggression stemmed from her “anger” towards the actor-turned-politician. Dig deeper Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday that the CISF woman constable, who allegedly slapped actor Kangana Ranaut, might have been angry over the BJP MP-elect’s previous statements on the farmers’ agitation. (HT file photo)

The opposition Congress in Assam has alleged that there was discrepancy in counting of votes in electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Karimganj Lok Sabha seat of the state, the results of which were declared on June 4 along with the seats in the rest of the country. Dig deeper

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Latest News

IMD issues heavy rain alerts for multiple states on these dates. Dig deeper

Meet Akshat Srivastava: 22-year-old developer from Varanasi who charmed Apple's Tim Cook. Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘Women are catty’: Bill Maher harangues Caitlin Clark's team for not defending her after controversial Sky-Fever foul. Dig deeper

Blinken in Middle East to push US ceasefire plan while Israeli troops advance. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Watching Rishabh Pant play the way only he can last evening against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in New York was a heartwarming sight for every follower of Indian cricket. About 18 months ago, when Pant met with a near-fatal car crash, no one knew if he'd ever be able to walk again, let alone play cricket. But his dedication, passion and commitment towards the sport and to make a return is the true embodiment of never giving up. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The news of actor Noor Malabika Das, who was last seen with Kajol in the 2023 legal drama, The Trial, dying by suicide has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. The actor was found dead in her flat in Mumbai. It is believed that Noor died at her flat in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area on Thursday (June 6). She was 31. Dig deeper

Trending

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan were among the VIP guests at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The sight of the business tycoon and the Bollywood superstar bonding over tetra packets of ORS has captured the internet's attention. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)