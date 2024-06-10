Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan bond over 31 ORS packets at PM Modi's oath. Internet says ‘I drank the same’

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan were among the VIP guests at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The sight of the business tycoon and the Bollywood superstar bonding over tetra packets of ORS has captured the internet's attention. Mukesh Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.(X)

The moment between two of India's most prominent figures, typically associated with opulence, holding the humble drink resonated with social media users.

Take a look at the viral moment here:

“Bas itna ameer hona hai ki aise ORS pee saku (I want to be just rich enough to drink this ORS),” X user Rohit said.

The moment also sparked a Reddit thread, with users commenting on Ambani and Khan being seen with the ORS packets.

“It's better than all that soda drink. This is perfect for the weather. Also he had a heat stroke recently it's better to take precautions,” a Reddit user said. Last month, Shah Rukh Khan, 58, was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke.

“I drank that same ORS today,” another user on Reddit said.

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shah Rukh Khan and other attendees at PM Modi's oath

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, was seen at the event with son his younger son Anant Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal.

Billionaire Gautam Adani also attended the oath ceremony with his wife Priti and brother Rajesh Adani.

Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived at the venue accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, was seen hugging actor Akshay Kumar in a viral moment. Megastar Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Vikrant Massey and Rajkumar Hirani were the other celebrities who were at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been elected from Mandi, also attended the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for a historic third consecutive. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers also took their oath on Sunday evening.

Close to 8,000 people packed into the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt as Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on Sunday evening.