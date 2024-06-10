‘Incident wrong but…': Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on CISF constable slapping Kangana Ranaut

Days after newly-elected BJP MP, actor Kangana Ranaut, was slapped by a woman CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in his first reaction, on Monday said that the now-suspended CISF personnel's aggression stemmed from her “anger” towards the actor-turned-politician/ Kulwinder Kaur, a woman CISF constable posted at the Chandigarh Airport, who allegedly slapped actor Kangana Ranaut.

“That was anger. She (Ranaut) had said things earlier, and this made her (CISF constable) angry. This should not have happened,” Mann told reporters.

Soon after the incident, Kulwinder Kaur, the assaulter, had pointed to statements made by Kangana on the year-long farmers' agitation, saying that her (Kulwinder's) own mother had participated in the protests.

Farmer unions in Punjab have taken out marches in support of Kulwinder Kaur.

The Punjab chief minister, meanwhile, further stated that Kangana's statement on Punjab after the incident, was “wrong.”

“Despite being a public figure – both as a film star and an elected MP – saying that Punjab has terrorists, is wrong,” the AAP leader remarked.

The incident took place on June 6, two days after results of the recently-held Lok Sabha elections were declared. Ranaut, who contested her maiden election and won from the Mandi seat in her native Himachal Pradesh state, defeating Congress party's Vikramaditya Singh, was to take a flight to Delhi to attend a meeting of the victorious BJP-led alliance, the NDA.

Family members of the accused CISF constable, who has since been booked, have also backed her, with her brother, who is also a farmer leader, saying that the family will ‘fully support’ his sister in the matter.

“I now understand that this happened during the checking of Kangana's mobile and purse. My sister must have become emotional and angry, and slapped her,” said Sher Singh Mahiwal.



