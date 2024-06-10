‘Incident wrong but…': Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on CISF constable slapping Kangana Ranaut
Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF constable, was ‘angry’ due to Kangana Ranaut's statements on the farmers' protests, the Punjab chief minister said.
Days after newly-elected BJP MP, actor Kangana Ranaut, was slapped by a woman CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in his first reaction, on Monday said that the now-suspended CISF personnel's aggression stemmed from her “anger” towards the actor-turned-politician/
Also Read | Kangana slap row: 3-member SIT formed to probe the incident
“That was anger. She (Ranaut) had said things earlier, and this made her (CISF constable) angry. This should not have happened,” Mann told reporters.
Soon after the incident, Kulwinder Kaur, the assaulter, had pointed to statements made by Kangana on the year-long farmers' agitation, saying that her (Kulwinder's) own mother had participated in the protests.
Also Read | Kulwinder Kaur: 7 things to know about CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut
Farmer unions in Punjab have taken out marches in support of Kulwinder Kaur.
The Punjab chief minister, meanwhile, further stated that Kangana's statement on Punjab after the incident, was “wrong.”
“Despite being a public figure – both as a film star and an elected MP – saying that Punjab has terrorists, is wrong,” the AAP leader remarked.
Also Read | Kangana Ranaut slams those praising CISF constable who slapped her
The incident took place on June 6, two days after results of the recently-held Lok Sabha elections were declared. Ranaut, who contested her maiden election and won from the Mandi seat in her native Himachal Pradesh state, defeating Congress party's Vikramaditya Singh, was to take a flight to Delhi to attend a meeting of the victorious BJP-led alliance, the NDA.
Family members of the accused CISF constable, who has since been booked, have also backed her, with her brother, who is also a farmer leader, saying that the family will ‘fully support’ his sister in the matter.
Also Read | ‘When you say stupid things…': Akali Dal leader slams Kangana Ranaut
“I now understand that this happened during the checking of Kangana's mobile and purse. My sister must have become emotional and angry, and slapped her,” said Sher Singh Mahiwal.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.