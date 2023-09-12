Evening briefing: Retail inflation eases, Congress slams minister's PoK remark; all the latest news

Retail inflation slowed in August to stand at 6.83% from a year ago but continued to be above the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% (+/-2), official data released on Tuesday showed. Consumer inflation rose at a slower pace in August, compared to July’s 7.44%, which was a 15-month high, mainly on the back of easing prices of edible oil and a marginal decline in vegetable inflation. The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August from a year ago, compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month, the data showed. Dig Deeper The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August from a year ago, compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month.(HT File)

More news related to retail inflation: Retail inflation to ease as vegetable prices soften: RBI's MPC member

The Congress party on Tuesday launched an offensive at Union minister VK Singh alleging that his remark on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was “blasphemous” and asserted that the region is an integral part of India. Addressing a press conference as part of the BJP 'Parivartan Yatra' in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dausa, VK Singh claimed that PoK would merge with India soon “on its own”. Responding to a query regarding demands of Shia Muslims in PoK seeking the opening of the border crossing with India, Singh said, “PoK will merge with India on its own, it's just a matter of time.” Dig Deeper

More news on Union Minister VK Singh's PoK claim: Union minister claims ‘PoK will merge with India’; Sanjay Raut reacts

The Latest News

Monsoon update: Several states to see light to heavy rainfall till Saturday. Dig Deeper

Special campaign organised for disposal of pending matters: Govt. Dig Deeper

India, UK explore investment cooperation in several areas. Dig Deeper

India News

Nagaland govt introduces new municipal bill with 33% reservation for women. Dig Deeper

PM gifts Banarsi stole to Sunak’s wife. Dig Deeper

Nipah virus behind two deaths in Kerala; Centre rushes team of experts. Top updates. Dig Deeper

Global Matters:

Will Vladimir Putin run for re-election in 2024? His response: ‘As per law…’Dig Deeper

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Philippine Islands region. Dig Deeper

No 'insurmountable problems' in ruble fall: Putin downplays West's sanctions. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

We all hear how eating foods rich in antioxidants can help us live longer and delay onset of chronic diseases apart from other benefits. Blueberries, dark chocolate, green tea, spinach and many other vegetables and fruits are storehouse of antioxidants. They are basically compounds that are produced in our body and found in foods that help protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals. The process of oxidation in the body helps metabolise oxygen that we breathe and help our cells to produce energy from it. When we do not have enough antioxidants, it could result in oxidative stress which is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

On Tuesday, the much-awaited trailer of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War was released. Starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles, the film is said to be India's first-ever Bio-science film and also a true story. The trailer shows the struggle of Indian scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The trailer opens with Nana Patekar as the head of scientists, who take on their remarkable journey to create India's first vaccine against Covid-19. From budget constraints to negative narratives in the media, these scientists face it all. The trailer also spoke about the number of female scientists working on the vaccine. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Rohit Sharma is back. After battling indifferent form, the India captain's return to form could not have come at a better time than 22 days before the World Cup. Gearing up for the biggest cricketing extravaganza, Rohit helped himself to another batting record – one he will fondly look back upon long after he is retired. The only man to score three double centuries in ODIs, Rohit cemented his legacy even further as an all-time one-day great on Tuesday when he became the 6th Indian and the 15th overall to complete 10000 runs in the format. Dig Deeper

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON