Evening briefing: SC decision on same-sex marriage delayed; Mufti's daughter claims phone hacked by Pegasus; and more

A decision on the review petitions in the same-sex marriage case has been delayed after Supreme Court justice Sanjiv Khanna recused himself due to personal reasons. The apex court was scheduled to consider on Wednesday a clutch of petitions seeking a review of its October 17 judgment last year that refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex couples and said that only the Parliament and state legislatures can validate their marital unions. A bench, led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, and comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna, and PS Narasimha, was supposed to consider the review petitions against the 2023 verdict. Justices Khanna and Nagarathna have replaced the retired members of the previous bench – justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Ravindra Bhat. Dig deeper. Supreme Court of India. (ANI Photo)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter and media advisor, Iltija Mufti, on Wednesday, alleged that her phone is being hacked by the Pegasus spyware. She also claimed in an X post that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is snooping on women leaders across the country. "Got an Apple alert that my phone's been hacked by Pegasus which GOI (Government of India) has admittedly procured & weaponised to harass critics & political opponents," Iltija Mufti said in a post on X. Mehbooba Mufti also alleged that the BJP is using Pegasus spyware to “snoop” on women leaders who do not “toe their line”. "BJP shamelessly snoops on women only because we refuse to toe their line. How low will you stoop? " she added in her social media post. Dig deeper.

Before Sachin Tendulkar became the Little Master, the famous term was only associated with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, a walking nightmare for premier bowlers in his prime. Legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev looked up to Gavaskar as a God. Influenced by Gavaskar, Master Blaster Tendulkar inspired the next generation. With Gavaskar turning 75 on Wednesday, members of the Pakistan cricket fraternity also saluted the 'original batting don' of Indian cricket. Pakistani batting icons - Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas, Mushtaq Muhammad, Sadiq Muhammad, Shoaib Muhammad, Mohsin Khan and Iqbal Qasim extended birthday wishes to the former India skipper. Dig deeper.

Sara Ali Khan joined her abba Saif Ali Khan for a new ad on Dubai Tourism, which seems to have impressed fans. Both father and daughter bond with each other a little more as they explore Dubai, and bring out their adventurous side along the way. The ad was shared by a Redditor, and a section of the users responded favourably to Sara's acting in it. Many even called the acting in the ad far better than how she has fared in her films so far. Dig deeper.

An Indian man spotted Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan at a store in New York City recently, as the duo was browsing shoes. The Bollywood superstar and his daughter in the the Big Apple to work on the pre-production collaboration for their action-thriller, King. An Indian content creator, who goes by the name Bunty Bhaiya on Instagram, spotted the Khans at store of footwear chain New Balance. “I am at a New Balance store in New York where Shah Rukh Khan sir and Suhana have come,” he said as he recorded them. Dig deeper.