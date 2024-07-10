Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: CM Shinde says ‘guilty won’t be spared’; Aaditya Thackeray asks what about ‘bulldozer justice’

A day after Mihir Shah, the key accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, was arrested, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray intensified his attack on the Maharashtra government questinoning why no “bulldozer justice” was carried out on the residence of the accused and his father Rajesh Shah – who is a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Hours later, Eknath Shinde asserted that whoever is guilty in the BMW hit-and-run case will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

While interacting with reporters after meeting husband of the victim of Worli hit-and-run case, Aaditya Thackeray said, “It's not an accident, it's a murder. Mihir Shah should be given the strictest punishment. If you have to carry out bulldozer justice, take it on accused's residence.”

"Will you get what you need in the blood if you'll take blood sample after 7 hours? My demand is that don't go by the blood sample and all for now, what can be seen on CCTV, what the driver has said, what the victim has said, it's a murder and it should be dealt with like that only. Hit-an-run is another thing, but they have dragged (the deceased) till dairy and again hit by reversing (the car), and hence it's a murder," Thackeray had said on Tuesday.

Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged to death

A BMW luxury car driven by Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, July 7, killing Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

According to the Mumbai Police, Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir Shah pulled it over, swapped seats with his driver Rajrishi Bidawat and fled in another vehicle. The driver allegedly ran over her while reversing the BMW.

Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a Mumbai court extended the police custody of Rajrishi Singh Bidawat in the case until Thursday, July 11.

Mumbai hit-and-run case: Maharashtra CM announces ₹ 10 lakh aid for victim’s kin

Amid criticism that the key accused is the son of his party leader, the Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday announced ₹10 lakh aid for the victim’s family, adding that there was no question of supporting anyone and no one would be spared.

“Whoever is guilty will not be spared; strict action will be taken against them," Eknath Shinde told reporters.

“We stand by the family of the victim. We will provide legal and financial assistance to aggrieved family," he said.

Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah is a Shiv Sena politician from adjoining Palghar district. The party on Wednesday sacked Rajesh Shah as its deputy leader.