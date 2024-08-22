Evening briefing: SC questions FIR delay in Kolkata rape-murder case; Congress, NC alliance for J&K poll 'final', & more

The Supreme Court questioned the West Bengal government about the “14-hour delay” in filing the First Information Report (FIR) related to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. CJI DY Chandrachud, also raised concerns about the former principal of the medical college, asking who was in touch with him. The CBI claimed that senior doctors at the Kolkata hospital, along with the victim's colleagues, requested a videograph, indicating that they, too, suspected a “cover-up.” It also claimed that the hospital did not register the FIR, but the victim's father insisted and got it registered. The court also questioned the sequence and timing of the police's legal formalities Dig Deeper A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during hearing on a suo moto case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called on the National Conference (NC) leadership at Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar. They met NC president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, who confirmed that both parties will be fighting the J&K elections together. The assembly elections, which will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, are seen as crucial for both parties as they seek to strengthen their position in the region. Dig Deeper

India news

CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on ex-principal, 4 others in Kolkata rape-murder probe

Kolkata rape-murder case: What did Supreme Court say to protesting doctors?

‘Either abnormal or…’: Uddhav reacts as Shinde calls Badlapur protests ‘politically motivated’

Global matters

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli strike in West Bank's Tulkarm camp, ministry says

UK visas for health and care workers slump following move to cut immigration

Several Indo-Canadians charged in connection with incidents of sexual assault

Business

Infosys delays onboarding of 2000 graduates for over 2 years, complaint filed

Adani Group looking to sell up to 5% stake in Adani Power, Ambuja Cements

Sports

Neeraj Chopra, India’s star javelin thrower, will compete in the Lausanne Diamond League on August 22, 2024, his first appearance since winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Although he initially considered a break due to a groin injury, Neeraj decided to continue his season without immediate surgery, planning to assess his condition after the season ends. Despite not being fully satisfied with his silver in Paris, where Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem dethroned him, Neeraj is determined to make a strong return in Lausanne. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

British actor Lucien Laviscount emerged as a heartthrob across the globe when he popped up as Alfie in season 2 of Darren Star's Emily in Paris. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Lucien talks about his journey on the show, growing to love Paris unlike his character, and why Alfie keeps going back to Emily despite repeated heartbreaks. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Interpersonal relationships of any capacity and dynamic have the potential to affect your mental health. A majority of our self-esteem and self-image stem from these interactions. The ability to discern whom to keep at a distance and who to keep close to is fundamental to your mental well-being. Toxic behaviour from anyone that worsens your mental health is not worth it. Here are some green flags to look for in people around you. Dig Deeper

It's trending

Frequent job switching can lead to higher pay but risks being seen as a flight risk by employers, according to HR experts from Kickstart Ventures and LinkedIn. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.