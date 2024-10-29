Evening briefing: Sharad Pawar slams Ajit Pawar for ‘family rift’ remark; TMC MP on violent conduct in JPC meet, & more

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday accused his nephew, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, of breaking their family for the latter's political ambitions. Sharad Pawar was campaigning for his grandnephew and NCP (SP) nominee from the Baramati assembly segment, Yugendra Pawar. Dig deeper File Photo: Ajit Pawar (left) and Sharad Pawar.

Exactly a week after he injured himself when he smashed a glass bottle during a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee revealed why he reacted in such a manner. Dig deeper

Latest News

‘My family was abused’: TMC MP on why he smashed glass bottle in Waqf Bill meeting. Dig deeper

'PMLA no tool for...': HC grants bail to Satyendar Jain's ‘aides’ in money laundering case involving AAP leader. Dig deeper

India News

Blind Hyderabad couple lives with son's body for days, didn't realise he'd died. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Barack Obama gets reality check from netizens as he lambasts Trump with ‘Macho’ lecture: ‘Tell that to those…’ Dig deeper

Jon Stewart defends ‘funny’ Tony Hinchcliffe after offensive Trump rally jokes, attacks media for ‘manufactured outrage’. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

There comes a time in every sportsperson's life when cracks begin to surface; the wheels start to come off. The aura of invincibility gradually fades, and an era of dominance slips into memory. For Virat Kohli, as with many greats before him, that moment seems to be now. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In the combustible mix that's a reality TV show, there's often a provocateur and a victim, but there's also a bystander, an observer, a voice of reason. In season 3 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, that part was taken up, quite gladly, by Bhavana Pandey. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)