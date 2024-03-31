Evening briefing: Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM's 6 guarantees; Mamata Banerjee's ‘challenge’ to BJP, and more
Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, joined top INDIA bloc leaders on stage during the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday and read out her husband's message that included six poll promises ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Reading out her husband's message, Sunita Kejriwal said, "If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will fulfil six guarantees, including good hospitals and education. In a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, INDIA bloc leaders came together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. Dig Deeper
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's target of winning 400-plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at a campaign rally for Trinamool Congress candidate Mahua Moitra in the Krishnanagar area, Mamata Banerjee also dared the BJP to win at least 200 constituencies. “The BJP is saying '400 paar', I challenge them to cross the 200-seat benchmark first,” Mamata Banerjee said, according to PTI. “In the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls, they aimed for 200 plus seats but had to stop at 77. Some of these 77 have since joined us.” Dig Deeper
The Latest News
In PM Modi's Meerut rally, message against corruption, dig over Katchatheevu. Dig Deeper
Rahul Gandhi's 'match-fixing' jibe at PM Modi; Sonia sits with Sunita Kejriwal, Kalpana Soren. Dig Deeper
INDIA bloc rally: What are Arvind Kejriwal's 6 guarantees that Sunita Kejriwal read out? Dig Deeper
India News
Derek O'Brien's big announcement amid reports of rift in INDIA bloc: 'TMC is…' Dig Deeper
‘People jailed without investigation’: Mehbooba targets Centre at INDIA rally. Dig Deeper
Congress gets fresh income tax notices amounting to over ₹1745 crore: Report. Dig Deeper
Global Matters
Easter or Transgender Day? Big row erupts over Joe Biden's decision, Trump seeks apology: Here's the big truth. Dig Deeper
Japan, China experts meet to discuss disposal of treated radioactive water. Dig Deeper
King Charles attends Easter service, providing a glimpse of the monarch after cancer diagnosis. Dig Deeper
Entertainment Focus
Sydney Sweeney is basking in the release of her latest horror film Immaculate, which released in theatres a few days ago. Amid this, there were speculations of a new movie in which she would be sharing screen space with Johnny Depp. Now, Sydney herself has seemingly reacted to these rumours in a new post on X. The rumours began when a film critic reported that Johnny Depp and Sydney Sweeney would co-star in a new movie from The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb. Titled Day Drinker, the film would be going on floors soon after an announcement. But that does not seem to be the truth. Dig Deeper
Lifestyle and Health
When it comes to autism spectrum disorder, every individual's journey is unique. Many children who fall in this group of developmental disabilities suffer from various learning, social communication, language development issues and may need intensive therapy to overcome their challenges and learn various life skills. Some may suffer from severe symptoms and may never learn to speak or make eye contact, many others are able to lead relatively normal life requiring lesser support from others. Autism may or may not affect cognitive abilities. While some may have exceptional intelligence, others may have intellectual disabilities. Dig Deeper
