Evening briefing: Vijay opposes 'One Nation, One Election'; ED on ‘digital arrest’ gang, and more

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday passed resolutions against ‘One Nation, One Election’, Waqf Amendment Bill and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). TVK's executive and district functionaries meeting chaired by Vijay passed a resolution slamming the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, alleging that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu deteriorated under the current regime. Dig deeper Viluppuram [Tamil Nadu], Oct 27 (ANI): Actor and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay greets the crowd during his party's first political rally, at Vikravandi in Villupuram on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a fresh prosecution complaint in a cybercrime case, often known as “digital arrest”, news agency PTI reported. The agency's action comes a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned citizens about such scams in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address. The anti-money laundering agency registered a case after studying multiple police FIRs and arrested eight persons named in its October 10 chargesheet. The accused are Charan Raj C, Kiran S K, Shahi Kumar M, Sachin M, Tamilarasan, Prakash R, Ajith R, and Aravindan. The accused also ran 24 related shell companies, which were used to launder money. Dig deeper

India news

‘Safeguarding Constitution is India’s primary battle’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

'No UCC for tribals': What Amit Shah, BJP's Jharkhand election manifesto promised

Toxic foam blankets Yamuna River ahead of Chhath Puja, raises pollution alarms in Delhi NCR

Global matters

Federal Reserve and Peers will go ahead with rate cuts after this week’s US election

After Indo-Canadian community’s outrage, now Conservative Party MP to host Diwali celebration

Big shock to Donald Trump as Kamala Harris ‘leaps into leading position’ in deep Red Iowa

Business

Jeff Bezos sells over $3 billion in Amazon shares, becomes 2nd richest person

Adani, others invest ₹366 crore in Sagility India ahead of ₹2,107 crore IPO

Sports

BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar entered the fray moments after India plummeted to their first-ever 0-3 whitewash at home since 1983/84 as New Zealand completed a 25-run win in the third and final Test of the series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Agarkar, a Mumbai native, wasted no time as he walked onto the field and joined a discussion between Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. As the camera quickly captured the visuals, Agarkar engaged in a lengthy, tense chat with the India head coach, even as experts Anil Kumble and Simon Doull discussed the nuances of the outcome of this series. Dig deeper

Entertainment

Harrison Ford urged voters to pick Kamala Harris just three days before the US presidential election. The actor made a rare endorsement to speak out in support of Kamala Harris in a series of three videos which were released in partnership with the Harris-Walz campaign Dig deeper

It's trending

A US man said he finally achieved his life-long dream of growing a pumpkin that was big enough to use as a boat. Gary Kristensen sailed 73.5 km along Washington's Columbia River and set a record for longest journey by a pumpkin boat. The 46-year-old took 26 hours to sail along the river in his self-grown and hand-carved vegetable vessel which he named “Punky Loafster”. Although he has been growing giant pumpkins since 2011, he carved his first boat-sized pumpkin in 2013 and soon the dream to sail in one materialised. Dig deeper

