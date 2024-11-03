Vijay-led TVK passes resolution against ‘One Nation, One Election’, Waqf Bill

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday passed resolutions against ‘One Nation, One Election’, Waqf Amendment Bill and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).



According to an ANI report, TVK's executive and district functionaries meeting chaired by Vijay passed a resolution slamming the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, alleging tha the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu deteriorated under the current regime. Actor-turned-politician Vijay addresses the rally at Vikravandi in Villupuram on Sunday.



“According to our demand for State Autonomy policy, Education belongs to the State list. If the Union Government moves education to the State List, the state government can revoke NEET on its own,” the resolution read.



"This executive committee opposes the Union Government's obstacle to this and also opposes State DMK government for cheating Tamil Nadu people with fake promises," the resolution added.



‘One Nation, One Election against federalism, democracy': Vijay's TVK

Vijay's party TVK in its resolution called 'One Nation, One Election' against the principles of democracy and federalism. The meeting also resolved to follow the party's ideology and policies “wholeheartedly and strongly”, the ANI report added.



The TVK opposed the BJP and Centre as well and termed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, which is under the review of a Joint Parliamentary Committee, an "attack against federalism" and wanted it to be withdrawn.



Last week, Vijay while addressing the party's state conference in Chennai, announced his party has been based on secular social justice ideologies with leaders like EVR Periyar and K Kamaraj as its guiding lights.



ALSO READ: ‘It is battlefield’: Vijay fires shots at DMK, Tamil Nadu Governor in 1st rally



The 50-year-old actor, revered as ‘Thalapathy’ or leader, hit out at DMK, saying,"Here one group singing the same song. Applying specific colour to whoever comes for politics. They are cheating people and they are doing underground dealing. In the name of the Dravidian Model running anti people's government cheating the people."



(With ANI inputs)