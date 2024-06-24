Evening briefing: What Jaishankar said on police verification time for passports; Atishi's health deteriorates, and more

The external affairs ministry is working with police forces in states and Union territories to reduce the time taken for police verification of passport applicants as part of efforts to improve the passport delivery ecosystem, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday. In a message on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas, Jaishankar said his ministry is committed to ensuring that passports significantly impact the country’s development by facilitating international trade and investment and enhancing global mobility. Dig Deeper External affairs minister S Jaishankar(File Photo)

Delhi water minister Atishi said on Monday her indefinite hunger strike will continue until 28 lakh Delhiites get water. She made the remark as her strike entered its fourth day. "The Haryana government has been giving 100 MGD less water to Delhi for the last 3 weeks. And until 28 lakh Delhiites get water, my indefinite fast will continue," she said, according to ANI. Dig Deeper

Let's talk about Virat Kohli's comeback. After recording a series of forgetful outings in the group stage, run-machine Kohli has looked in his element in the Super 8 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Solidifying his position at the top, Kohli will aim to score big against Australia in the crucial Super 8 fixture between the 2023 World Cup finalists on Monday. With Kohli expected to peak at the right time, legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes a Virat special in the Caribbean is around the corner. Dig Deeper

