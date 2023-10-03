Evening briefing: Why Delhi-NCR felt tremors, Oppn slams raids on NewsClick and all the latest news

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake originating in Nepal triggered tremors across northern India, including Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh at 2:51 pm on Tuesday. The quake's shallow depth, approximately 5 km, resulted in strong tremors being felt in the affected areas. JL Gautam, head of the National Center for Seismology (NCS), explained that while shallow earthquakes with high magnitudes cause intense tremors over a smaller area, the opposite occurs when the depth is greater but the magnitude is lower. People gather outside their offices after tremors were felt due to an earthquake, in New Delhi, Tuesday.(PTI)

The Himalayan region, known for its tectonic activity, has seen several significant earthquakes in the past. Although the region is currently in a seismic quiescence phase, stress has accumulated, making it challenging to predict when and where the next major earthquake will occur. This event serves as a reminder of the region's geological volatility and the importance of earthquake preparedness.

Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR; strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Nepal

Delhi temblor's epicentre was Nepal- jolted by 4 earthquakes in one hour

Opposition parties criticized the government as Delhi Police's special cell conducted raids on NewsClick and its journalists, invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur defended the raids, citing an investigation by The New York Times that claimed NewsClick had an “anti-India agenda.” The Press Club of India expressed deep concern about the raids on journalists and demanded government transparency. RJD MP Manoj Jha and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera criticized the timing of the raids in light of the caste census in Bihar. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and others raised concerns about media freedom.

Over 200 Delhi Police personnel attended 2am meeting before crackdown, claims report

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier win Nobel Prize in Physics for study of electron dynamics Dig deeper

Vedanta to complete sale of steel assets by March to reduce debt says Chairperson Anil Agarwal Dig deeper

PM Modi accuses Congress of divisive tactics, condemning Rahul Gandhi's 'the greater the population, the greater the rights' remark on Bihar's Caste Census Dig deeper

NIA detainee Seiminlun Gangte, apprehended in Manipur and transferred to Delhi, to remain in agency's custody for additional eight days, rules Delhi Court Dig deeper

Maldives president-elect Mohamed Muizzu says he will make efforts to remove Indian military personnel stationed in the country Dig deeper

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, to appear in Delaware court over gun charges Dig deeper

Parul Chaudhary secured a thrilling gold medal in the women's 5000m at the 2023 Asian Games, becoming the third Indian track and field athlete to claim gold. She tactically trailed behind the leader, Ririka Hironaka of Japan, for most of the race before making a late surge in the final meters to seize the top spot. This victory adds to her earlier silver medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase. Meanwhile, Tajinderpal Singh Toor successfully defended his Asian Games gold in men's shot put, and Avinash Sable set a Games record in the men's 3000m steeplechase, earning India additional gold medals. Dig deeper

The highly anticipated second season of Loki has garnered strong praise from critics who have seen the first four episodes. They describe it as intense, powerful, and emotionally deep, with directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead earning acclaim for their contribution. The new season picks up after the multiverse-shattering events of the first season, with Loki and his allies navigating an increasingly dangerous multiverse. Reviewers express enthusiasm for the show's cinematography and character performances, with some suggesting it could be the best Marvel Studios series on Disney+. Fans can anticipate a wild and engaging ride in the latest instalment of Loki. Dig deeper

Idli, the beloved South Indian dish, is renowned worldwide for its fluffy texture and mild, comforting flavour. These soft, steamed cakes, crafted from fermented rice and lentil batter, aren't just delectable but also gut-friendly and easily digestible. Enjoy them for breakfast or lunch. While traditional idli is a timeless favourite, there's a world of exciting variations to explore. From spice-infused fried versions to Chinese-style curries, these idli recipes offer a fusion of flavours and creativity. Don your chef's hat for an idlicious treat that promises a delightful twist on this iconic dish. Dig deeper

