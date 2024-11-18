Evening briefing: Yogi Adityanath's ‘bulldozer’ warning in Jharkhand; Char Dham visitor count down by 8 lakh, and more

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath fired a “bulldozer” warning in Jharkhand on Monday, days after the Supreme Court laid down nationwide guidelines against arbitrary demolitions by authorities in various states. Dig deeper Sahibganj, Nov 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Rajmahal Assembly constituency Amit Kumar Ojha for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, in Sahibganj on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Yogi Adityanath-X)

Char Dham yatra pilgrim influx witnessed a drop of nearly 8 lakh with 4.8 million pilgrims visiting Char Dham shrines since the yatra began on May 10, compared to last year when a record 5.6 million pilgrims visited the revered Himalayan shrines. Dig deeper

Latest News

Maharashtra dry days: No alcohol sale in Mumbai, other cities on these dates this month. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Russian ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov dies after falling from a building. Dig deeper

Indian family's chilling death in -38 degrees celsius on Canada-US border: Case trial begins. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Diwali saw two big releases clashing at the box office- Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again headlined by Ajay Devgn. After three weeks, the numbers tell that Anees's horror-comedy has shook up the cop universe. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

The common urological and fertility problems faced by men are categorised based on their age – before 50s or after 50s. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neelakandan, Consultant Urologist and Andrologist, Prashanth Multi Speciality Hospitals, Chennai, said, “For men with less than 50 years, the common urological problem is in the form of urinary tract infections, such as prostate infections. It is also called as prostatitis.” Dig deeper

It's Trending

Users on social media flagged a bizarre trend cropping up on Zomato wherein restaurants offering just one food item were seen on the app in areas of Chandigarh. The outlets have only been offering a single dish at bizarrely-high prices and netizens are confused about what the food item is. Dig deeper