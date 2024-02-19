Evening Bulletin: Top 5 stories you must read on February 19

Good Afternoon! Here are the top stories for you to read on February 19 afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the UP Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow,(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

PM's ‘red tape to red carpet’ jibe at Opposition in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the opposition, saying Uttar Pradesh has moved from culture of red tape to laying red carpet in seven years of BJP's 'double-engine' govt. 7-8 years back, we could not even think of such an environment around jobs and investment opportunities in UP. There were crimes and riots everywhere. No one would have believed that we would make UP 'viksit' (developed)," the prime minister said at the fourth ground breaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit in Lucknow. Full Story

Kamal Haasan says alliance announcement for LS polls in two days

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday said an alliance annoucement would be be made within the next two days. Interacting with reporters at Chennai airport, the Makkal Needhi Maiam leader discussed the preparations for the upcoming polls and expressed optimism about the ‘good opportunity’. "In two days, I will meet you with good news. Works for the Parliament election are going well and hoping for a good opportunity. Regarding the alliance will announce the decision in two days," Kamal Haasan said. Full Story

Kejriwal asks ED to wait for court judgement before fresh summons

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the sixth summon issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy-linked money laundering case and said that he is cooperating with the probe agency. He further said that the probe agency should wait for the court's judgement before issuing any fresh summon. "We are giving them replies as per the law. Now, they have filed a case. ED should wait for the court's judgement before issuing any fresh summon," Kejriwal said to the reporters. Full Story

'Ye aajkal ke bacche': Rohit Sharma drops another classic

Team India's win in the third Test of the series against England showed the prowess of India's young batting brigade. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a double century in the second innings, debutant Sarfaraz Khan notched up brilliant half-centuries across both innings and Dhruv Jurel, also making his debut, marked the occasion with a classy display of batsmanship and a game-changing run out in England's chase. Additionally, Shubman Gill also played a crucial 91-run knock in India's second innings as the side clinched a mammoth 434-run win in Rajkot. Full Story

Pak screenwriter's ‘poison’ jab at Indian TV dramas

Pakistan screenwriter, actor and director Yasir Hussain has criticised Indian television dramas and called them 'poison'. In an interview with Something Haute, Yasir also criticised Pakistani television dramas and said that he doesn't want his son to join the entertainment industry. Yasir said, “Our industry is not a good industry. I don’t want my son to join this industry...Is this a job? An actor’s job is to do good acting. It’s a field where you should promote your craft, but consistently, you are being offered bad work.” Full Story