IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Everyday 4 child victims of sexual abuse denied justice, study finds
Representative Image
Representative Image
india news

Everyday 4 child victims of sexual abuse denied justice, study finds

The denial of justice, the study found, was due to insufficient evidence. Titled 'Police case disposal pattern: An enquiry into the cases filed under POCSO Act, 2012,' it was conducted by the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF).
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:17 PM IST

Everyday four child victims of sexual offences are denied justice due to closure of their cases by police because of insufficient evidence, according to a new study.

The 'Police case disposal pattern: An enquiry into the cases filed under POCSO Act, 2012' by Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF), is an analysis of pattern of disposal of POCSO cases by police from 2017 to 2019 and is based on the data and information published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The study has been released on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"It has been observed that between 2017 and 2019, there has been an increase in the number of cases that have been closed by the police after investigation without filing the chargesheet," the study pointed out.

As the data shows, sexual crimes are increasing in the country over the years.

"While the government recognised the need for a special law and introduced a special legislation to deal with crimes against children viz., Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), it is disappointing to see its poor implementation on the ground," the study noted.

As many as 3,000 POCSO cases registered and investigated fail to reach court for a fair trial every year and four child victims of sexual abuse are denied justice every day due to the closure of their cases by police because of insufficient evidence or lack of a clue, the study said.

"It has further been revealed from the NCRB data that in a large number (two-fifths) of POCSO cases which were disposed- off/closed by the police without charge sheeting the reason cited was 'cases true but insufficient evidence, or untraced, or no clue'," it said.

In 2019, 43 per cent of cases were closed by police on this ground as per the final reports filed in court, the study said.

"This is higher than 2017 and 2018. Amongst other reasons, false reporting was the second most prominent reason for closure of POCSO cases, however closure of cases on this ground has reduced over the years from 40 per cent in 2017 to 33 per cent in 2019," the study said.

Also, another analysis of the POCSO cases for the same period ( 2017 to 2019) by KSCF reveals that there is an urgent need for courts to expedite the justice delivery mechanism as victims of as many as 89 per cent of the cases of child sexual abuse were awaiting justice at the end of 2019.

"The backlog of cases pending investigation is also increasing from year to year as the number of cases whose investigation is completed in a year is lesser than the number of cases in which chargesheets are filed. This gap demonstrates that police are not devoting adequate resources to deal with these grave crimes," it said.

The study has revealed 51 per cent of cases under POCSO are being registered in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

"This brings out the need for social interventions in these states for better protection of children both within their homes and the society," it said.

The conviction rate in POCSO cases in these states is between 30 per cent and 64 per cent, which needs improvement through better presentation of cases in courts as effective detection and conviction are the measures for prevention of a crime, it said.

One of the important facts is that in cases where the victims belong to the poor and marginalised communities, their chances of turning hostile during the trial and resiling from the facts in the FIR are high as such victims are subject to both coercion and inducements, the study noted.

This happens especially in the cases where the accused is either a family member or a rich and powerful person, it said.

“To fill the gaps and address the challenges in implementation of POCSO Act effectively, it is recommended that all the cases registered under POCSO must be closely supervised by the Districts Superintendent of Police and/or Deputy Commissioner of Police,” it said.

“At this point of time, there is also a need for a dedicated unit in each district/Police Commissioner for investigating cases relating to sexual offences committed against children," it added.

The study recommended that police officers posted in this unit should be specially trained and sensitised and have the correct psychological bent of mind needed to deal with the trauma that women and child victims face.

"There is also a need for more Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) exclusively to try POCSO cases in view of the huge pendency of these cases in courts across the country," it said. PTI UZM RHL

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Healthcare workers at Covid-19 testing centre in Pune, India, on Sunday, December 13, 2020.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Healthcare workers at Covid-19 testing centre in Pune, India, on Sunday, December 13, 2020.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
india news

These eight states/UTs are showing an upward trajectory in new Covid-19 cases

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
India's total active caseload has reached 1,88,747 today and the present active caseload now stands at 1.68 per cent of total positive cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image
Representative Image
india news

Everyday 4 child victims of sexual abuse denied justice, study finds

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:17 PM IST
The denial of justice, the study found, was due to insufficient evidence. Titled 'Police case disposal pattern: An enquiry into the cases filed under POCSO Act, 2012,' it was conducted by the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses through video conference, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses through video conference, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi goes shopping online, tweets list. He wanted to send a message to women

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Women's Day and said,"Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India’s culture."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress MP said the government has collected <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 lakh crores by putting excise duty and cess on petroleum products in the last six years.(ANI)
The Congress MP said the government has collected 21 lakh crores by putting excise duty and cess on petroleum products in the last six years.(ANI)
india news

Will continue protest demanding discussion on fuel price hike, says Congress

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Kharge's remarks came as Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments following repeated sloganeering by the Opposition MPs demanding on fuel price hike in Parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpam Ratan, manager, ATC, Delhi airport(ANI Photo)
Shilpam Ratan, manager, ATC, Delhi airport(ANI Photo)
india news

All-women team takes charge of traffic control operations at Delhi's IGI airport

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • AAI tweeted video with along with a post that read, “AAI derives its strength from its women workforce. Maintaining individuality, these invincible women go beyond & above their call of duty to serve the nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, India - April 20, 2020: A view of the Parliament House seen as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats resumed work from today after they were shut in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT Archive) (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
New Delhi, India - April 20, 2020: A view of the Parliament House seen as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats resumed work from today after they were shut in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT Archive) (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
india news

After being disrupted thrice over fuel price hike, Rajya Sabha adjourned

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:29 PM IST
The session began at 9 am with Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkiah Naidu welcoming all the Members of Parliament and the new Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who replaces Ghulam Nabi Azad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The all woman crew at the cockpit (from left): Commanders Thanmai Papagari and Zoya Agarwal with first officers Akansha Sonawane and Shivani Manhas. (PTI)
The all woman crew at the cockpit (from left): Commanders Thanmai Papagari and Zoya Agarwal with first officers Akansha Sonawane and Shivani Manhas. (PTI)
india news

'Need to destigmatize women's roles': Air India pilot Shivani Manhas

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • Captain Manhas, a first officer of Air India, was part of the longest direct route flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru which flew over the North Pole with the all-women pilot team, covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrives to present the state budget 2021-22 in the Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrives to present the state budget 2021-22 in the Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
india news

In BS Yediyurappa’s Karnataka budget, borrowings see sharp increase

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The Karnataka chief minister has provided 52,529 crore for providing stimulus to economic activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa presents the state budget 2021-22 in the Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa presents the state budget 2021-22 in the Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
india news

Karnataka government slashes stamp duty on low-cost apartments

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The cut comes at a time when real estate companies in Karnataka and especially in Bengaluru have requested for some relief to boost sales of unsold apartments in India's IT capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Graphic depicting the location of the earthquake(National Centre for Seismology)
Graphic depicting the location of the earthquake(National Centre for Seismology)
india news

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Edited by Joydeep Bose | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Notably, an earthquake measuring magnitude 2.4 on the Richter Scale had hit the same region last month, the NCS had informed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee.(AP)
Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee.(AP)
india news

News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee to hold foot march in Kolkata

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural in Mumbai on March 6, 2021. (AFP)
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural in Mumbai on March 6, 2021. (AFP)
india news

86.25% new Covid cases in 6 states: Govt

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 11,141, followed by Kerala with 2,100 and Punjab with 1,043 new infections, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Maratha reservation: SC seeks states' response on allowing over 50% quota

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The request to seek a response from all states was raised by Maharashtra ,which has maintained that it is justified in exceeding the 50% ceiling in the state to benefit Marathas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men row their makeshift raft made of plastic pipes on the Dal Lake.(AP)
Men row their makeshift raft made of plastic pipes on the Dal Lake.(AP)
india news

Snowfall and rains bring down Kashmir temperature

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:38 PM IST
  • Another spell of scattered to widespread rain with thunderstorm and snowfall is most likely during March 11-13th, as per the weather department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pharmacist displays a box of tocilizumab, which is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. (REUTERS)
A pharmacist displays a box of tocilizumab, which is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. (REUTERS)
india news

Arthritis drug cuts death risk by half in severe Covid-19 patients: Study

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Since the rheumatoid arthritis drug is immunosuppressive, doctors were concerned that it could lead to more secondary infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP