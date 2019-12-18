e-paper
India News / 'Everyone knows who instigates riots in India,' says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

‘Everyone knows who instigates riots in India,’ says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal



india Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI file photo)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the opposition BJP of spreading violence in Delhi, saying everyone knows who instigates riots in the country.

Speaking to the media, he made a veiled attack on the BJP, saying the “Opposition” has realised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was winning the upcoming Assembly elections here.

The BJP is the main and the only opposition party in the Delhi Assembly.

“The Opposition is deliberately trying to spread violence in Delhi, in a time when it is clear that AAP is winning the (upcoming) assembly elections,” Kejriwal said.

On being asked about the involvement of the AAP leaders, he said his party will not gain anything from the violence. The BJP leaders have alleged that the AAP leaders are responsible for the violence in Delhi since Sunday.

“The opposition which is making the accusation (against AAP) is the one spreading violence. They may get the benefit of the violence. Why AAP will do violence. What will we get out of it? Those who are involved in the violence are doing it as they are scared to lose (the elections),” Kejriwal said.

He added that everyone is well aware “who can instigate riots in India”.

Kejriwal said he is worried about the situation in Delhi and requested everyone to maintain peace and law and order.

“We all have the right to protest but in a peaceful and non-violent manner.”

