'Everyone laughing at them': Haryana CM takes a jibe at Congress for attacking Amit Shah

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday detailed his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's address in the Lok Sabha, while also reacting to the opposition's stance on key national issues. Saini also confirmed that Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on December 24, marking another significant engagement for the state's leadership.(File Photo/Hindustan Times)

Saini, while speaking to reporters, said he had visited the Prime Minister in Delhi to express gratitude for his participation in two major state events - the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the Gita Jayanti festival. He said PM Modi's presence had "enhanced the glory of Haryana" and strengthened the state's cultural and spiritual identity.

Saini also confirmed that Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on December 24, marking another significant engagement for the state's leadership. His remarks came amid heightened political exchanges triggered by Amit Shah's speech in Lok Sabha over electoral reforms, national security and the historical conduct of the Congress party.

Reacting to the Home Minister's address, Saini accused the opposition of misleading the public and running campaigns built on "malicious propaganda." He said Amit Shah had comprehensively outlined the Congress's record "from its birth to the present time," alleging that the party "worked to suppress democracy" and had now resorted to baseless claims instead of constructive politics.

Taking a dig at the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, the Haryana Chief Minister said the Congress scion should oppose PM Modi on tangible issues instead of making statements that fail to stand up to scrutiny. "If you oppose PM Modi, do so on those schemes you implement well during your tenure - but they don't have even one scheme to point to," Saini sai He added that Gandhi's recent allegations of "vote chori" had sparked disbelief across sections of society, saying, "From an intellectual person to someone from a rural background, everyone is laughing at them."

Earlier, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal alleged that the Lok Sabha LoP did not even listen to the Home Minister's arguments.

"There was a discussion on electoral reforms and the Union Home Minister gave his statement in the Lok Sabha yesterday, in which he was responding to the issues raised by the Leader of the Opposition. The opposition did not even listen to his response completely... The Home Minister was right in saying how can someone who is not a citizen of this country be included in the voter list of this country?" he said.