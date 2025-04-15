Ex-army man, who evaded cops in wife's murder case for 20 years, arrested by Delhi Police

A former Indian Army soldier, who was accused of killing his wife and jumped parole for 20 years, was finally arrested by the Delhi Police's crime branch inter-state cell on Monday. A team of the Delhi Police's crime branch inter-state cell arrested Anil Kumar Tiwari on Monday. (X/@CrimeBranchDP)

The accused, identified as 58-year-old Anil Kumar Tiwari, was arrested on May 31, 1989, for murdering his wife and setting her on fire. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, a news agency ANI report said.

The case, dated May 14, 1989, has been filed under section 302 (dealing with murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Delhi Cantt. police station.

On November 21, 2005, the man was granted an interim two-week suspension of sentence by the Delhi high court. However, he did not return to prison.

How did police nab him?

Crime Branch's deputy commissioner of police, Aditya Gautam, said that a team was formed to arrest the accused, adding that all possible sources were deployed, while technical and manual inputs were also collected.

Gautam said that the accused was first seen in Prayagraj and then near his village, as per ANI.

"The team carried out an extensive search and departed to Churhat in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh to act on fresh input. Finally, on April 12, Anil was nabbed from his village," the top cop added.

Dismissed from Indian Army

Married in 1981, Anil Kumar was appointed as a driver in the Ordinance Core unit of the Indian Army at Delhi Cantt. in 1986.

He served there for 18 years, managing to keep the post, just in various parts of the country.

Eventually, his relationship with his wife starting getting tense over trivial issues and domestic quarrels, news agency PTI reported.

One day, Anil literally strangulated his wife to death before burning her. He then tried to stage the entire incident as suicide. However, once the entire sequence of events became clear, Anil was arrested and subsequently convicted for life.

The accused was dismissed from the Indian Army in 2005.

Anil also revealed to the police about how he knew that cops were looking for him. In order to evade police arrest, he never used a mobile phone.

He then often changed his place to stay. Anil had also reportedly remarried and became father to 4.