Ex-chief minister VS Achuthanandan in ICU, says Kerala hospital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala chief minister and veteran leader of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) VS Achuthanandan has been admitted to a private hospital in the state capital with serious age-related complications, Arun Kumar, son of 98-year-old Achuthanandan, posted the information on his Facebook post.

Later, the Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) hospital also released a medical bulletin.

“He has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal functions. He is closely being monitored in the ICU,” the hospital bulletin said. He was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night.

The iconic communist leader has been inactive over the last few years due to his failing health. Two years ago, the leader who has had near cult status in the state, had a stroke and later shifted base to his home town in the Alapuzha district.

VS Achuthanandan was the state’s oldest chief minister ever when he first assumed office as Kerala chief minister in 2006.