‘Exercise caution’: US embassy to its citizens in India on Delhi violence

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 20:12 IST

The US Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday urged its citizens in India to exercise caution in the wake of violence in northeast Delhi.

“U.S. citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations. It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people – known as Section 144 – remains in effect in certain areas,” read the statement.

The advisory came the day after US President Trump left for home following a two-day state visit to India.

When asked about the CAA protests and the violence in northeast Delhi during his press conference on Tuesday, Trump acknowledged that religious freedom in India figured in his talks with PM Modi, but ducked a question on CAA, saying it was “up to India” to deal with the issue.

At least 27 people, including one police man and an Intelligence Bureau officer, have been killed and over 200 injured in three days of violence in northeast Delhi in clashes between groups supporting and protesting against the amended citizenship law (CAA).

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has registered 18 FIRs and arrested around 106 people in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal demanded army deployment in the city to tackle the communal violence seen in the last three days.

“I again appeal to the home minister to call out the army to control the situation in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in the assembly.