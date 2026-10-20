Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that the former gunman of his predecessor, Veena George, will face action for giving a wrong statement that KSU activists had tried to kill her during a black flag protest against her in Kannur in February this year. Ex-gunman of Veena George will face action for false statement: Keralam Minister

Muraleedharan told reporters that the gunman, in his latest statement to a Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the incident, has admitted to having lied back then allegedly on the instructions of George.

The minister further said that he was surprised that someone would be so scared to see a black flag.

"The gunman has claimed his statement was given as directed by the then minister. It is highly irresponsible. This is what happens when people with no connection to politics enter the political field and suddenly become a minister.

"As a result, the gunman has become a culprit now. He will of course face action," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Students Union has reportedly sent a complaint to State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar seeking action against George for false accusations against the activists who had carried out the black flag protest.

A case was initially registered at the Kannur Railway Police Station in connection with a black-flag protest against George on February 25.

Five KSU activists protesting against alleged medical negligence had approached George at Kannur railway station as she arrived to board a train.

George later complained of neck pain and was admitted to a hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by her gunman, police registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested the five KSU activists.

The FIR alleged that a weapon was used in the incident.

Demand for a further investigation gained momentum after the attempt-to-murder charge and other serious offences were dropped when the investigating team filed a charge sheet before a court in June this year.

After the UDF government came to power, the Home Department constituted an SIT on August 3 and ordered a thorough investigation to establish all relevant facts in the case.

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