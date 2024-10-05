Assembly exit polls 2024: Congress set to oust BJP in Haryana; no clear majority in J&K | Key takeaways

The exit polls of the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 have painted a decisive picture indicating a clear return to power for the Congress party in the state after almost a decade. In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference alliance is said to have an edge but no party is likely to touch the majority mark, the exit polls suggested. Exit polls 2024 show a clear win for Congress in Haryana, Cong-NC alliance in J&K. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir will get a new government after a gap of 10 years. The voting for its 90 assembly constituencies was held over three phases - September 18, September 25, and October 1. Meanwhile, in Haryana, polling was conducted in a single phase on Saturday.

Here are key takeaways from Exit polls 2024:

Congress to make a comeback

Most exit polls suggest Congress's return to power in Haryana as the age-old party is expected to score 55-62 seats in the state. BJP faces a tough road in Haryana as pollsters predict that the saffron party may fall short of half its previous tally. According to Peoples Pulse, the BJP, headed by PM Narendra Modi, is expected to come down to 20-32 seats in Haryana.

Top CM face in Haryana

The exit poll by Peoples Pulse shows Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the top choice for Chief Minister, with 39% support—10% higher than BJP incumbent CM Nayab Singh Saini. Matrize-Republic predicts Congress will get between 55 and 62 seats in Haryana while Dainik Bhaskar exit polls predict 44 to 54 seats for Congress.

No majority in Jammu and Kashmir

Most pollsters believe that no party will touch the majority mark of 46 seats in Jammu and Kashmir to form the government. However, the National Conference is expected to emerge as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir with 33-35 seats, People's Pulse exit poll shows. The BJP is likely to win 23 to 27 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, becoming the second-largest party in the Union Territory.

No JJP impact in Haryana

While many political pundits and experts said that the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance could turn out to be game-changers in the Haryana assembly elections most exit polls denied and downplayed the impact of JJP in Haryana polls. Pollsters predicted that the JJP and Azad Samaj Party alliance will be able to garner no more than three seats, hence, ruling out any possibility of them being a kingmaker in the state.