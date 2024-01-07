Ex-Maldives minister seeks action against ministers over derogatory remarks against PM Modi: ‘Reprehensible, odious’

Former Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid on Sunday demanded stern action against the leaders guilty of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Abdulla Shahid.(X/Abdulla Shahid)

“Derogatory remarks made by 2 Deputy Ministers of the current #Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India on social media is reprehensible and odious. I call on the Government to reprimand these officials,” Shahid said in a post on social media platform X.



“Public figures must maintain decorum They must accept that they are no longer social media activists and that they are now entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the interests of the people and the country,” he added.

“India is a time tested friend and an unwavering ally. They have historically been the first to respond in our time of need. Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations,” the former minister said in the X post.



The Mohammad Muizzu government on Sunday issued a statement distancing itself from the remarks made by Mariyam Shiuna, a deputy minister of youth empowerment, who had called PM Modi a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet’.



“The government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and international partners.” the Maldives government statement added.



Besides the minister, a member of Progressive Party of Maldives Senate, Zahid Rameez, faced backlash over his racist remark at India. “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall,” he said in a post.