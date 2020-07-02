Expect China to ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas, says MEA

india

India on Thursday again urged China to ensure “expeditious restoration” of peace and tranquility in the border areas and honour bilateral agreements in a bid to ease the border standoff in Ladakh sector, where 20 Indian soldiers died in a violent brawl with the Chinese troops on June 15. An unconfirmed number of Chinese soldiers also died in the incident.

“We expect the Chinese side to sincerely follow up and ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols,” Anurag Srivastava, ministry of external affairs spokesperson, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

New Delhi underscored that discussions at latest meeting of senior commanders reflected commitment of both sides to reduce tension along LAC

Senior Indian and Chinese commanders on Tuesday held a long meeting at Chushul in Ladakh as part of ongoing efforts at the military level to cool heightened border tensions that have soured bilateral ties between the two neighbours, even as the military build-up on both sides of the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues unabated, said people familiar with developments.

On Monday, the Centre banned 59 Chinese-linked apps, saying they were “engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

“While operating in India one has to abide by our rules and regulations issued by relevant ministries and departments, including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data,” said the spokesperson on the ban on China apps.