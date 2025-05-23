Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Expelled NCP functionary, kin arrested in dowry harassment, suicide case

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2025 10:09 AM IST

A police officer said Rajendra Hagawane and his brother-in-law, Sushil, were arrested after they were tipped off about their plan to move to another hiding location

Expelled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) district-level functionary Rajendra Hagawane was on Friday arrested along with his brother-in-law, Sushil, a week after alleged dowry harassment pushed his 26-year-old daughter-in-law to suicide in Pune. Hagawane’s son, wife, and daughter were arrested in the case this week.

Expelled NCP functionary Rajendra Hagawane and his brother-in-law, Sushil, were on the run. (Sourced)
Expelled NCP functionary Rajendra Hagawane and his brother-in-law, Sushil, were on the run. (Sourced)

Hagawane and his brother-in-law were on the run since a case was filed against them for abetting the suicide. A police officer said the two were arrested after they were tipped off about their plan to move to another hiding location. “A few hours before their arrest, the two had dinner at a restaurant in Maval [Pune]...its CCTV footage has been procured...,” said the officer who did not want to be named.

The NCP on Thursday expelled Hagawane and his son amid outrage over the alleged dowry harassment, abetment of suicide and domestic violence.

In their police complaint, the parents of Hagawane’s daughter-in-law alleged they gave 595 grams of gold, silver, and an SUV to his family at the time of marriage. The Hagawanes allegedly harassed her, demanding 2 crore to purchase land.

Nilesh Ramchandra Chavan, a close aide of the Hagawane family, was also booked for allegedly threatening the parents of the daughter-in-law when they sought custody of her child on May 19.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Expelled NCP functionary, kin arrested in dowry harassment, suicide case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On