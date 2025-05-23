Expelled NCP functionary, kin arrested in dowry harassment, suicide case

Expelled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) district-level functionary Rajendra Hagawane was on Friday arrested along with his brother-in-law, Sushil, a week after alleged dowry harassment pushed his 26-year-old daughter-in-law to suicide in Pune. Hagawane’s son, wife, and daughter were arrested in the case this week. Expelled NCP functionary Rajendra Hagawane and his brother-in-law, Sushil, were on the run. (Sourced)

Hagawane and his brother-in-law were on the run since a case was filed against them for abetting the suicide. A police officer said the two were arrested after they were tipped off about their plan to move to another hiding location. “A few hours before their arrest, the two had dinner at a restaurant in Maval [Pune]...its CCTV footage has been procured...,” said the officer who did not want to be named.

The NCP on Thursday expelled Hagawane and his son amid outrage over the alleged dowry harassment, abetment of suicide and domestic violence.

In their police complaint, the parents of Hagawane’s daughter-in-law alleged they gave 595 grams of gold, silver, and an SUV to his family at the time of marriage. The Hagawanes allegedly harassed her, demanding ₹2 crore to purchase land.

Nilesh Ramchandra Chavan, a close aide of the Hagawane family, was also booked for allegedly threatening the parents of the daughter-in-law when they sought custody of her child on May 19.