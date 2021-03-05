IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Experts decode Tamil Nadu assembly election link to VK Sasikala's surprise move
V.K. Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
V.K. Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Experts decode Tamil Nadu assembly election link to VK Sasikala's surprise move

  • In 2017, when VK Sasikala had briefly held the reigns of the party and O Panneerselvam revolted against her, he had the backing of the RSS-BJP combine.
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:24 AM IST

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader V K Sasikala’s sudden decision on Wednesday to “withdraw from politics” is being seen as one driven by her personal examination of the electoral situation in Tamil Nadu and influenced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prevent a split in the ruling party’s vote bank.

Questions remain over what transpired in the past few days on Sasikala’s political ambitions that weren’t weakened by being a prisoner or recovering from a severe coronavirus infection to backtrack.

One possibility is that Sasikala may have taken the moral high ground by being the one most loyal to former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa after repeatedly urging “true cadre” to remain united to ensure the “golden rule” of defeating the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) continued. And this, according to political experts, can help her return to politics in case the AIADMK loses or cajole the BJP to help her start afresh in case the party attains victory.

However, Sasikala’s decision has come as a setback to her nephew TTV Dhinakaran who floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in 2018 with a breakaway faction of her supporters, as it has reduced his chances of performing well in the upcoming polls.

“With Sasikala out of the political arena, he (Dhinakaran) will not have much to offer to voters against the ruling AIADMK. People would prefer to vote for the AIADMK than his party,” a political expert said, preferring anonymity.

Those close to Sasikala said that Dhinakaran had failed to convince her to rethink her decision.

“Dhinakaran misguided Sasikala that several MLAs and leaders are waiting for her to return to Chennai,” veteran journalist-turned political commentator on Dravidian politics Durai Karunanidhi said.

“She waited for a month but it is clear that the AIADMK will not take her back. She cannot act further and be accused of breaking Jayalalithaa’s party. Neither can she lead the AMMK which would be like betraying Jayalalithaa. Sasikala has lost confidence that she can be a successful politician like Jayalalithaa. It is the right decision at the right time,” Karunanidhi said.

After Sasikala’s two-page statement was released, Dhinakaran, who is the chief ministerial candidate for the AMMK, told reporters that he will reveal the allies who would contest the polls under his leadership soon.

“She took this decision because she felt that if she is away, the AIADMK cadre will be united,” he said.

Sasikala’s team, who was managing her political affairs, said the decision was unexpected. “We don’t know why madam took this sudden decision,” one of the team members said, preferring anonymity.

Sasikala’s announcement also came in the backdrop of a three-hour midnight meeting between Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on seat-sharing between the AIADMK and BJP on February 28. A senior BJP leader, who accompanied Shah, had earlier said that it was their ‘political strategy’ to discuss Sasikala with the AIADMK top brass.

On Tuesday, another BJP leader said they had reached a “good conclusion” with the AIADMK. “We welcome her decision and call to defeat the DMK,” Tamil Nadu BJP state chief L Murugan said in a statement.

According to political observers, the saffron party would have pitched for AMMK to be accommodated within the NDA, if not for a merger, to ensure the consolidation of anti-DMK votes.

“One can only guess at this point whether the BJP advised Sasikala to remain silent. We can expect some understanding to unfold in the next few days where the AMMK may contest a limited number of seats from areas where they feel strong. This would help us gain more clarity,” political commentator Sriram Seshadri said.

In 2017, when Sasikala had briefly held the reigns of the party and Panneerselvam revolted against her, the latter had the backing of the RSS-BJP combine.

“From that episode, it is clear that the BJP doesn’t want Sasikala to take up a central role,” Karunanidhi said, adding: “Chances are that the BJP would accommodate the AMMK but would want to keep her away.”

However, some analysts pointed out that Sasikala’s withdrawal from politics could be temporary, and she could make a comeback post elections, particularly if the AIADMK was defeated.

Recalling a 1998 press conference wherein Jayalalithaa had announced her exit from politics, Karunanidhi said: “It was the third such announcement and I still remember she said that her decision is ‘final, final, final’.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vk sasikala edappadi palaniswami
Close
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
tamil nadu assembly election

I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of 175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Income tax officials have also seized 3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
READ FULL STORY
Close
V.K. Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
V.K. Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Experts decode Tamil Nadu assembly election link to VK Sasikala's surprise move

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • In 2017, when VK Sasikala had briefly held the reigns of the party and O Panneerselvam revolted against her, he had the backing of the RSS-BJP combine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK is looking to come back to power after being the opposition for 10 years.. (HT archive)
DMK is looking to come back to power after being the opposition for 10 years.. (HT archive)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu polls: DMK seals poll pact with VCK, talks with Congress still on

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:33 PM IST
  • The VCK sought 10 seats initially, but the party accepted the deal to drive out 'Sanathana forces' from Tamil Nadu, said Thol Thirumavalavan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls," CM Palaniswami said.(ANI)
“Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls," CM Palaniswami said.(ANI)
india news

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for party workers to work towards AIADMK govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
"We should make sure the AIADMK comes back to power. Even after 10 years, people of Tamil Nadu are with the AIADMK,” the chief minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tribute to the portrait of former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa and late M. G. Ramachandran at an event in Chennai on February 14(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tribute to the portrait of former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa and late M. G. Ramachandran at an event in Chennai on February 14(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

BJP uses MGR, Kamaraj in Tamil Nadu poll campaign, irks rivals

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • The BJP use of ideological opponent Kamaraj is seen as an outreach towards a cross-section of voters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MK Stalin's DMK isn't willing to part with more than 24 seats for its ally Congress.(PTI)
MK Stalin's DMK isn't willing to part with more than 24 seats for its ally Congress.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Congress-DMK seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu hit impasse

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:05 PM IST
  • The Congress which won 8 seats out of the 41 it contested in the last assembly election wants at least 30 seats this time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

VK Sasikala quits politics, says ‘will pray Amma govt is formed in Tamil Nadu’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Tamil Nadu goes to polls in single-phase on April 2 and the results will be announced on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sasikala, whom the AIADMK expelled in 2017 continues to identify herself as the party’s general secretary.(PTI file photo)
Sasikala, whom the AIADMK expelled in 2017 continues to identify herself as the party’s general secretary.(PTI file photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu CM discuss Sasikala’s possible return

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Elections to the Tamil Nadu assembly are scheduled on April 6. Responding to the BJP’s suggestion that Sasikala and Dinakaran be inducted in the AIADMK, a senior BJP leader who accompanied Shah to the meetings, he said, “it is our political strategy. We discussed it among many other things at the meeting.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi was seen doing push-ups with a Class 10 student.(Videograb )
Rahul Gandhi was seen doing push-ups with a Class 10 student.(Videograb )
tamil nadu assembly election

Can you do push-up with 1 hand, Rahul Gandhi asks TN students. Then a demo

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:38 PM IST
"Can you do push-ups. Let's try 15?" he is asked by Merolin Shenigha, a class 10 student. Rahul obliges and then raises the bar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan during party's Vetrivel Yatra. (File photo)
Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan during party's Vetrivel Yatra. (File photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Seat-sharing talks with AIADMK not 'dragging', says Tamil Nadu BJP chief

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:43 PM IST
State BJP President L Murugan refused to divulge how many seats the party has sought from AIADMK and said a clarity on seat allocation might emerge in a day or two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with children in Kanyakumari on Monday.(PTI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with children in Kanyakumari on Monday.(PTI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Rahul Gandhi attacks Palaniswami, talks about 'kind of leader' who can be CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, where Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6. He attacked CM K Palaniswami saying he bows to PM Modi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pitching for the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, Shah targeted the DMK-Congress alliance for its dynastic politics and corruption.(ANI Photo)
Pitching for the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, Shah targeted the DMK-Congress alliance for its dynastic politics and corruption.(ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Amit Shah hits out at Congress, DMK over dynastic politics

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:31 AM IST
Shah apologised to the crowd that he could not deliver his address in Tamil, although it “would have been nice” if he could do so. “First of all I want to say sorry that I am unable to talk in one of the oldest languages in the country, the sweet one,” Shah said at the Villupuram public meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The former Congress president is touring poll-bound Tamil Nadu as part of the second leg of his campaign for the April 6 assembly polls.(PTI)
The former Congress president is touring poll-bound Tamil Nadu as part of the second leg of his campaign for the April 6 assembly polls.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

BJP using education to divide country: Rahul Gandhi

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:29 AM IST
During an interaction with college professors, Educators Meet, at the St Xavier College in Tirunelveli district, Gandhi said he counted on the people’s support to defeat the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the southern state ahead of its Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi earlier interacted with the professors at St Xavier’s College in Tirunelveli.(ANI)
In the southern state ahead of its Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi earlier interacted with the professors at St Xavier’s College in Tirunelveli.(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Rahul Gandhi invokes K Kamaraj, talks about the kind of leader Tamil Nadu wants

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:46 PM IST
"Economists had said that mid-day meals would be a bad idea, but Kamaraj ji listened to the people and brought in the scheme. Tamil Nadu showed direction to India as the scheme was later introduced across the country. That's the kind of leader we want," he said while addressing a rally in Tenkasi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he counted on the people's support to defeat the BJP.(ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he counted on the people's support to defeat the BJP.(ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Rahul Gandhi dubs PM Modi a 'formidable enemy,' vows to defeat him

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Tirunelveli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:11 PM IST
During an interaction titled 'Educators Meet' at the St Xavier College here, Gandhi, touring southern Tamil Nadu for the second day as part of his second leg of campaign for the April 6 assembly polls, also said he counted on the people's support to defeat the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP