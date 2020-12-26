e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / External affairs minister S Jaishankar to visit Qatar on December 27

External affairs minister S Jaishankar to visit Qatar on December 27

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will be meeting Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and also call on other important dignitaries of the State of Qatar.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
This will be S Jaishankar’s first visit to Qatar as External Affairs Minister.
This will be S Jaishankar’s first visit to Qatar as External Affairs Minister.(PTI)
         

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to Qatar from December 27 to 28 wherein he will be meeting Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will be meeting Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and also call on other important dignitaries of the State of Qatar.

This will be Jaishankar’s first visit to Qatar as External Affairs Minister.

“During the visit, he will hold talks with his counterpart on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. He will convey special gratitude to the State of Qatar for taking care of Indians during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the Ministry.

India and Qatar have maintained close high-level contacts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have spoken thrice on the telephone in the past few months. EAM and other Cabinet Ministers have also spoken with their Qatari counterparts.

The Ministry further said that India and Qatar enjoy strong economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. “Qatar hosts more than 7 lakh Indians. The bilateral trade was USD 10.95 billion in 2019-20. Both sides remain committed to intensifying bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy and investments,” the statement said.

India and Qatar have also worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic and coordinated smooth operation of flights under an Air Bubble arrangement, the ministry added. (ANI)

tags
top news
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Which astrologer said it?’ Ex-PM Deve Gowda on BJP-JD(S) merger rumours
‘Which astrologer said it?’ Ex-PM Deve Gowda on BJP-JD(S) merger rumours
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In