Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi visit Ayodhya after filing nomination for Lok Sabha polls?

ByThe Quint
May 08, 2024 01:24 PM IST

The video showing Rahul Gandhi is not from Ayodhya and is being falsely linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

A video showing people chanting "Jai Shree Ram" and "Modi, Modi" slogans as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears to be coming out of a temple is going viral as a recent incident.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be seen coming out of a temple.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be seen coming out of a temple.

What have users said?: Sharing the video, social media users have said, “Pappu became Brahmin again after filing nominations today and went to Ayodhya! People welcomed him with Jai Shree Ram and Modi Modi chants.”

At the time of writing this report, the post had garnered over 21 thousand views on the platform.

Archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.

What is the truth?: Neither is this video recent nor is it from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

It could be traced back to February of this year and reportedly shows people raising slogans during Gandhi's visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar.

How did we find out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video and found the same visuals shared on the official X handle of BJP leader Nishikant Dubey.

The video was published on February 3 with a caption in Hindi which translated to, “Against the politics of Muslim appeasement, my Godda Lok Sabha is only full of the Prime Minister i.e. Modi. Here, the devotees respect Modi ji, like you, Rahul Gandhi ji, the vote of the devotee is a boycott, not an insult.”

News reports: We found a video report published on the official YouTube channel of ANI News.

-It was titled, "Crowd raises 'Modi, Modi' chants as Rahul Gandhi visits Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand" and was published on February 3.

-The report mentioned that Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' had entered Jharkhand, where Gandhi visited the temple to offer prayers.

-It said that the crowd was first seen chanting 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad', however it soon turned into pro-Modi slogans.

Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being falsely shared as Gandhi recently visited Ayodhya after filing his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections.

Disclaimer: This story was originally published by The Quint, and republished by HT Digital as part of the Shakti Collective.

News / India News / Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi visit Ayodhya after filing nomination for Lok Sabha polls?

