Fadnavis gives clean chit to former BJP MP over Maharashtra doctor's suicide

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday gave a clean chit to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madha, Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar, and the sitting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Phaltan, Sachin Patil, over their alleged involvement in the death of the government medical officer posted in Phaltan, Satara district. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the police had arrested the accused immediately after the incident, and the investigation to uncover the truth was underway. (ANI)

“Some people are politicising everything. Without any reason, efforts were made to drag the names of Naik Nimbalkar and Patil in the case. But Maharashtra knows who Devabhau is. If there had been any evidence against them, I would have cancelled the programme and not come here,” Fadnavis said after inaugurating several projects in Satara and Solapur districts.

The chief minister was accompanied by Naik Nimbalkar, Patil and other Mahayuti leaders.

The doctor was found dead in a hotel room in Satara on October 23. In a suicide note inscribed on her palm, she accused Prashant Bankar, her landlord’s son, of physical and mental harassment, and sub-inspector Gopal Badane of sexual assault and rape.

While both accused have since been arrested and remanded in police custody, a row has erupted over the case as it has emerged that the doctor had complained several times about being under pressure from the local police and a member of parliament (MP) to fudge medical reports and facilitate police custody of accused individuals.

Opposition parties have claimed the MP who had pressured her was Naik Nimbalkar, and Patil and other local leaders were in cahoots with the MP.

On Sunday, Fadnavis rubbished the allegations, saying the police had arrested the accused immediately after the incident, and the investigation to uncover the truth was underway.

“We will not remain silent until justice is served,” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), meanwhile, continued its attack on the BJP for protecting leaders like Naik Nimbalkar and Patil.

Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticised Fadnavis for publicly declaring that Naik Nimbalkar and Patil were not involved in the case while the investigation was still underway.

“Is the chief minister himself an investigating officer now? Without waiting for the police report, how can he announce that someone is innocent?” asked Danve.

On Sunday, Danve shared a letter on social media, purportedly written by the deceased doctor, accusing Naik Nimbalkar of pressuring her to issue medical fitness certificates.

“Naik Nimbalkar had pressurised the doctor…The letter in her handwriting says he spoke to her over his personal assistant’s phone, and asked why she had refused to give a fitness certificate to an accused,Malhari Channe. Nimbalkar pressured her by saying that since she was from Beed district, she should give a fitness certificate to the accused,” Danve said in the social media post.

Naik Nimbalkar, however, refuted the allegations, saying he had no connection whatsoever with the incident. “The Opposition is playing politics by dragging my name just to defame CM Fadnavis,” he said.

Institutional murder, not suicide: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described the alleged suicide of the woman doctor in Satara district as “not a suicide but an institutional murder”.

When power becomes a shield for criminals, justice becomes impossible, he said.

“The doctor’s death has exposed the inhuman and insensitive face of this BJP government.” Gandhi said in a post on X.