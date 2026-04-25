Fadnavis rubbishes claims of ‘secret’ meeting with Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Can meet openly if we want’

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied having held any meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The CM was reacting to reports on social media of a ‘secret’ meeting between the two leaders. Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis addressing to media during the press conference held at IMC, Churchgate in Mumbai. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (HT_PRINT)

Fadnavis said there was no need for the two to meet secretly and announced action against the social media handle for spreading false information.

Fadnavis, speaking to the media in Ahilyanagar, said there was nothing between him and Thackeray that needed to be discussed secretly. “We can even meet openly if we decide to meet. There are no matters between us that require secret discussions. No such meeting has taken place. Some people deliberately spread lies through social media. A notice will be served to the handle spreading false news,” he said.

Earlier, a media platform linked to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar had claimed that Fadnavis and Thackeray met around midnight on Wednesday at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

The Chief Minister also pulled up Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana, Sanjay Gaikwad, for using abusive language against the publisher of the book Shivaji Kon Hota, written by late Govind Pansare decades ago. “Some people keep ranting without understanding the references and the history. The abusive language used by the MLA was unwarranted. The book was written decades ago, and there is no point in raking it up now. Such language is unacceptable, and I believe his party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will issue him an appropriate warning,” he said.

Shinde confirmed that the MLA had been warned for his conduct. “He has also apologised,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis also rebutted remarks made by Dhirendra Shastri regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “There are no references in historical or literary sources linking Shivaji Maharaj with Swami Samarth. Historical narratives often emerge from colloquial traditions and reflect the context of their time. Different regions have different oral traditions, and historical accounts are shaped accordingly. Even epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata have variations, but there is no documented or scriptural evidence supporting such claims,” he said.

The Chief Minister was responding to Shastri’s claim that during a meeting between Shivaji Maharaj and Samarth Ramdas, the former expressed a desire to renounce his responsibilities and offered his crown, which Ramdas then placed back on his head, asking him to continue ruling his kingdom.

Reacting to Shastri’s suggestion that one of four children should be engaged in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activities, Fadnavis said the remark should be understood in context. “He meant that the RSS has contributed to preserving and rejuvenating Hindu culture, and therefore one of the four sons should be involved in its work,” he said.