Failing repeatedly, Congress joined PAGD ahead of district development council polls: BJP

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 16:05 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that following repeated drubbing in elections, the Congress has joined the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) ahead of the district development council polls (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, who reached Jammu late on Tuesday to campaign for the party, said, “Due to repeated defeats, the Congress is at its wit’s end and doesn’t know what to do. Its alliance with Gupkar Gang proves beyond doubt that it is seeking support from those (NC and PDP) who, in turn, are seeking the support of China and Pakistan to bring back Article 370.”

Thakur added that Congress’s presence in the PAGD raises serious questions. “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of this nation whether Congress’s ideology and thinking matches with that of the Gupkar gang or its repeated defeats have compelled the party to become a member,” he said.

“After Pulwama attack, Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the India Army and the government but he and his party were exposed when a Pakistani minister admitted that Pulwama was a big achievement of Imran Khan government,” he said. Thakur said that Congress will be exposed again and the nation will see how the party was playing into the hands of those who conspire to defame India.

In contrast, he said, the BJP will reach out to the people with its achievements. “In 2019, we revoked Articles 370 and 35-A and ensured basic rights to STs, Valmikis, Gurkhas, West Pakistan refugees and women. We don’t make fake promises like Congress,” he said.

BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who has also arrived here in run-up to the DDC polls, alleged, “J&K Congress president GA Mir met the Gupkar Gang and it was all being done on the directions of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.”.

“We have rid J&K of plunderers by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A. Today, they have formed a gang and there’s a sister who says she will not hold aloft the tricolour..there’s an elderly person who talks of taking China’s help to restore Article 370 and another feels that one night, China will come and restore Article 370... but their shops are shut. ..Abdullah & sons, Mufti & sons won’t work anymore. For the past over seven decades, their three generations looted and plundered J&K. Now people will elect their own representatives,” said Chugh.