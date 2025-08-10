Fake police station busted in Noida, was being used to collect donations for ops

Noida police have arrested six men for allegedly running a fake office in the name of the International Police & Crime Investigation Bureau to mislead the public, impersonate government officials, and extort money using forged documents, fake IDs, and police-style insignia. Police said the gang set up the bogus office in Noida’s Phase 3 area and posed as members of an international investigative agency(HT Photo)

According to police, the gang posed as public servants, collected donations via their website www.intlpcrib.in, and displayed various national and international certificates online to appear legitimate.

How the scam was planned

Police said the gang set up the bogus office in Noida’s Phase 3 area and posed as members of an international investigative agency. They allegedly used forged documents, fake identity cards, and police-style insignia to create an air of legitimacy. The group also ran a website - www.intlpcrib.in - through which they solicited “donations” from unsuspecting people, showcasing various national and international certificates to appear authentic.

The bust

The office, recently established, was shut down before its network could expand further. Police recovered a large cache of forged IDs, official-looking documents, passbooks, and chequebooks from the premises. Investigators said the setup bore similarities to a recently exposed fake embassy case in Ghaziabad, where official names and symbols were misused to deceive people.

DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the accused claimed to be part of an “international-level investigation agency” and contacted people under the pretext of verification or inquiries. “Initial investigation has revealed they possessed counterfeit stamps, letterheads, and replicas of various government emblems,” he added.

All six arrested — identified as Vibhash, Aragya, Babul, Pintupal, Sampamdal, and Ashish — are residents of West Bengal.

When cops uncovered a fake embassy

The 'fake police station' bust comes just weeks after Ghaziabad police arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly operating a fake diplomatic mission from a rented house in Kavi Nagar. The accused, Harshvardhan Jain, was found in possession of forged documents, foreign currency, and various materials suspected to have been used in a hawala racket, officials said on Wednesday.

According to UP Police additional director general (ADG), Law & Order, Amitabh Yash, Jain was posing as the ambassador of Westarctica—a self-proclaimed micronation located in the western portion of Antarctica. India does not recognise such entities, which are not acknowledged by the United Nations or any sovereign nation.

Investigators said Jain also claimed to represent other micronations, including the Principality of Seborga in northern Italy, Ladonia in Sweden, and a fictitious country called Poulvia. Micronations are typically self-declared and symbolic, lacking any legitimate diplomatic standing.

Police sources said Jain’s supposed diplomatic credentials traced back years. In 2012, he was reportedly appointed as an “advisor” by Seborga, and in 2016, he became an “honorary consul” for Westarctica. Officials are probing whether these associations were exploited to mislead people and facilitate illicit financial transactions.