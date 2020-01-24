Fall in democracy index painful: Congress

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 01:23 IST

The Congress on Thursday said every proud Indian is hurt and deeply pained after finding that the country in the diminishing democracy category in view of its fall of ten positions from 41 to 51 in the democracy index computed by the Economist and the Economist Intelligence Unit.

The party hit out the government, saying democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions debilitated under the “tukde tukde gang” in power, and this should alarm every Indian. Addressing a news conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the country has to be vigilant against “diminishing democracy” and it cannot afford to allow democracy to be diluted.

“It is natural that every proud Indian will deeply feel hurt and pained on finding that India has slipped 10 ranks from 41 to 51 on the Democracy Index which is computed by and a very objectively known entity,” he said.

The index for India should be rising as it is one of those few countries who have solid democracy, Singhvi said.

“This is a red-flag which should remind us every minute of our existence that diminishing democracy is what we have to be eternally vigilant against.” The BJP had rejected the ranking stating that the conclusion appears to be based on “motivated inputs”.