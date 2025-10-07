‘Family very unhappy with action, not able to…’: What CJI attacker told police

A failed attempt to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Monday sparked massive outrage across the country. Rakesh Kishore, the accused identified as the one who tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI, expressed no remorse for his actions, saying he was “ready to go to jail”. During questioning by Delhi police, Rakesh Kishore cited a recent judgment by the Supreme Court as he defended his failed attack at CJI Gavai.(PTI/HT Photo)

The 72-year-old lawyer said that it would have been better if he was in jail, adding that his family was "very unhappy with what I did. They are unable to understand,” he said.

The attacker stood by his actions and clarified that he was not affiliated with any political party.

All that Rakesh Kishore told cops

During questioning by Delhi Police, Rakesh Kishore cited a recent judgment by the Supreme Court as he defended his failed attack at CJI Gavai.

A plea in Supreme Court had sought reconstruction and reinstallation of the idol at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex. The bench led by CJI Gavai had declined to hear the plea, observing that the issue came under the purview of the Archaeological Survey of India, and asked the petitioner to “ask the deity to do something.”

“I couldn’t sleep after that judgment,” Rakesh Kishore told the police, adding that the almighty was ‘asking him every night how he could rest after such an insult’.

Kishore added that he was further provoked after reading about Gavai's speech in Mauritius on Friday, where Gavai said that “India’s legal system operates under the rule of law, not under the rule of bulldozer.” “Just because something is legalised, it does not mean it is just,” the CJI had said at the inaugural Sir Maurice Rault Memorial Lecture 2025 in Mauritius.

Kishore also said that his recent actions towards CJI Gavai was guided by a “divine force", further asserting that he was “mentally fit”.

According to news agency ANI, he had shouted “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan,” (India won't tolerate the insult of sanatan) as he was escorted out after the attempted attack.

Failed shoe attack at CJI

At around 11.35 am on Monday, a proceeding was going on at Supreme Court's Court No. 1, when Kishore allegedly tried to remove his shoe and throw it toward the CJI. Security personnel quickly restrained him and escorted him out.

When court officials sought directions, CJI Gavai reportedly told them to “just ignore” the episode, asking that Kishore be warned and let go.

Police confirmed that Kishore held valid entry credentials including a Bar Council of India card and a temporary Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) membership which ensured him access to the courtroom.

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India suspended Kishore’s membership. He confirmed receiving the letter but said he accepted the consequences. “I am okay with that,” he said.

Embarrassed and angered by his actions, Kishore's family refused to comment publicly, and his colleagues and members of the legal fraternity described him as a fringe figure with little involvement in the profession.

His actions also faced widespread criticism from political leaders across various parties. Prominent leaders like PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mamata Banerjee including several others drew sharp criticism at the harrowing incident.