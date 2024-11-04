Farewell, my friend... heaven just got a lot more beautiful: JJ Valaya on Rohit Bal

Gudds and Jeju. That’s what we called each other. People pay their last respects to fashion designer Rohit Bal at the Lodhi Road crematorium, on Saturday. (ANI)

I remember the first time we met, in 1989. The late Rohit Khosla introduced me to this crazy guy with orange hair who loved to dance and have a good time. That is my earliest memory of Rohit Bal.

He had graduated a few years earlier, and his label was already a few years old. I was an award-winning student designer from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and had decided to launch my own label too, upon graduation.

In the early ’90s, I had my first commercial show at The Grand Hotel in Kolkata. We were a trio showcasing there: Rohit Bal, Rohit Khosla and I. We were so young, so confident.

I was sure that since I was a star student, whatever I created would be sold out. Suffice it to say that my first collection was a complete disaster. Nothing sold. They understood the market. They sold everything.

We laughed about that, and I learnt my first lesson. I tell this story to illustrate the kind of kinship that existed and the kind of evolution that is possible, when you’re in the company of good people.

One of Rohit Bal’s first noticeable triumphs was during Anil Ambani’s wedding, in 1991. He cut up several jamawar shawls and appliqued them onto fabrics, to create some exquisite bandgalas.

In our fledgling fashion industry at the time, people were noticing the brilliance that this man brought.

It was such a different world. No social media. No fashion magazines. A single fashion institute in the entire country.

We kind of all grew up collectively, and found our way together.

Rohit never felt the need to try too hard, or prove a point. Some of the most magical shows I’ve seen have been his. It was almost as if the universe was working with him, to create the magic.

An unforgettable example was a show he staged at the Qutb Minar in 2014, with Shubha Mudgal singing. The moon, which was only partially visible behind the monument at first, emerged into full view as the show progressed, making for a surreal backdrop by the end.

Through his life, he always had fun. He proved that it is possible to do great work while having great fun.

Much will be said about the man and his work in the coming days. It will all eventually become a distant memory. But to me, he will remain immortal. His voice, his joy, his magic live on endlessly within me.

Heaven just got a whole lot more beautiful. Farewell, my dear friend. May the flowers around you blossom into a forest of endless joy and celebration.

JJ Valaya, 57, is a leading fashion designer. Rohit Bal, 63, died on Friday.(As told to Natasha Rego)