Faridabad: 3 killed, 5 injured as speeding car hits another on NH-19

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jun 07, 2025 10:46 AM IST

The accident took place at JCB Chowk near Sector-55 around 2 am. The collision caused the Ertiga to flip multiple times on the NH and it later caught fire

Gurugram: Three people were killed and five others critically injured after a speeding car rammed into another vehicle at a major intersection on National Highway-19 in Faridabad early Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Tevinder, Manish, and Deepanshu, all aged between 25 and 30 years, station house officer of the Sector-58 police station (Representational Image)

Five employees of JCB India Limited were returning to their respective homes in Hodal and Palwal from the company’s headquarters after a night shift in a Maruti Ertiga when an MG Hector, with three occupants, rammed into it from the right.The accident took place at JCB Chowk near Sector-55 around 2 am.

The deceased were identified as Tevinder, Manish, and Deepanshu, all aged between 25 and 30 years, station house officer of the Sector-58 police station Vinod Kumar said.

“They all were employees of JCB and were travelling in the Ertiga with two more colleagues. The crash took place as soon as the Ertiga reached the chowk. A speeding MG Hector, having three occupants, rammed it from the right. The collision caused the Ertiga to flip multiple times on the NH and it later caught fire,” Kumar said.

“Locals and police reached the spot and pulled everyone out of the mangled remains of both the cars before fire could spread and took them to various hospitals for treatment, where three of them were declared dead on arrival,” Kumar said, adding that the conditions of the five injured people are critical.

The police are investigating to ascertain what led to the crash. “However, prima facie it seems that the Hector driver didn’t slow down prior to the intersection,” he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for autopsies, and an FIR will be registered after a written complaint is received, police said.

