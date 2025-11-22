Faridabad: 3-storey under-construction building collapses in Harfla area. Video

A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Harfla area of Faridabad on Saturday. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. Faridabad building collapse: The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.(Screengrab from PTI video)

Debris was scattered across the entire area following the collapse. Large chunks of concrete, broken bricks, and twisted iron rods lay heaped on the road.

In a separate news, a 22-year-old man died while five others sustained injuries after the roof of an under-construction three-storey house collapsed in Rabupura, Greater Noida.

The incident took place around 11.50 am as a group of workers were busy in the construction work at a house in Nagla Hukum Village in Rabupura and its roof collapsed, said police.

“The owner, Mahavir Singh, was constructing third floor of the house. The slab or lintel had probably already been cast, and its shuttering was being removed today when the roof collapsed,” said ACP (Greater Noida) Sarthak Sengar.

On being alerted, a team from Rabupra Police Station reached the spot and called the National Disaster Response Force for rescue work. Police have identified a total of 11 construction workers, saying five of them, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, fled the scene soon after the collapse.

The four deceased comprise Shakir, 38, Kamil, 20, Zeeshan, 22, and Nadeem, 25, all residents of Jewar.