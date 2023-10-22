Farmer faces social boycott, dies by suicide, says kin

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old farmer died by suicide in Chamarajanagara district of Karnataka, after an alleged social boycott by community leaders, officers familiar with the matter said on Saturday. According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, the incident began when Nayaka community leaders conducted a meeting at the Omkara Siddeshwara temple premises. During the meet, they imposed a fine of ₹ 50,000 on a man named Shivappa Nayaka, for what appeared to be a minor infraction. (File photo)

The victim, a resident of Yadavanahalli village in Gundlupet taluk, died by suicide on Friday, the police said..

According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, the incident began when Nayaka community leaders conducted a meeting at the Omkara Siddeshwara temple premises. During the meet, they imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on a man named Shivappa Nayaka, for what appeared to be a minor infraction.

The leaders then directed everyone not to interact with Shivappa Nayaka or his family members until he pays the fine. However, the victim, also a friend of Nayaka, visited his home to console him. Upon learning this, the community leaders levied a fine of ₹6,000 on the victim too, the complaint said.

After being socially boycotted, the victim died by suicide on Friday morning, when his wife and children were away visiting relatives. Following the incident, victim’s relatives and villagers held a protest outside the Begur police station, demanding that the community leaders be held accountable for the victim’s death. They insisted on the immediate arrest of those they believed were responsible for the tragic event.

Bengur police station deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakshmaiah arrived at the scene to address the protesters’ concerns. He assured the crowd that the accused individuals would be apprehended.

“We have registered a case under sections 149 (unlawful assembly) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 17 people, including all the leaders who supported the decision of social boycott,” the DSP said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

