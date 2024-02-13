Farmers' protest: CJI takes note of traffic jams, says SC to accommodate lawyers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the traffic congestion in Delhi-NCR due to restrictions placed by the police in the wake of the march to the national capital, reported PTI. Commuters stuck in a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Sirhaul toll plaza amid restrictions in vehicular traffic due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Gurugram on Tuesday.(ANI)

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court will accommodate lawyers in case they are facing problems due to road congestion. Follow LIVE updates of the farmers protest here.

"If anyone has a problem due to the traffic situation, we will adjust,” a bench comprising the CJI and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told lawyers at the outset of the day’s proceedings.

The assurance from the came in the morning when the bench assembled to hear the proceedings, according to ANI.

Farmers, pressing for a law on minimum support price for crops, began their march towards Delhi on Tuesday after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive.

At two border points, the farmers faced tear gas shells, some of them dropped by a drone, as they tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police.

Police hurled tear gas shells, and the protesters hurled stones, at the Shambhu border near Ambala in Haryana. Tear gas was also used against protesters at the border between the two states in Haryana’s Jind district.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have declared the farmers' intent to head to Delhi, intensifying their efforts to persuade the Centre to meet their demands.

Traffic snarls across Delhi-NCR

Massive security arrangements have been put in place on the borders of the national capital because of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest.

Owing to this, traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning. Bumper-to-bumper traffic was seen on Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders since 7 am, according to ANI.

Barricading near Rajokri triggered traffic snarls on the Gurugram-Delhi carriageway between 9am and 11am.

Gurugram deputy police commissioner (traffic) Virender Vij said the barricades were later removed and the traffic movement became smooth. “As soon as we got to know about the jam, we held discussions with the Delhi Police and got the barricades and jersey barriers removed.”

He said they were on alert even as there was no input on any movement of farmers towards Gurugram or neighbouring areas. “We have also kept barricades and other equipment ready at the borders for deploying them as per necessity.”