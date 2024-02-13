 Farmers' protest: Gates at these metro stations may be shut, announces DMRC | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Farmers' protest: Gates at these metro stations may be shut, announces DMRC

Farmers' protest: Gates at these metro stations may be shut, announces DMRC

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2024 01:43 PM IST

The DMRC announced that a few gates in some Metro stations may be closed as part of security measures due to the farmers' protest march

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday announced that a few gates in some Metro stations may be closed as part of security measures due to the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march. However, the DMRC said that the stations are operational.

As per the DMRC, gates at these metro stations might be shut.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday announced that a few gates in some Metro stations may be closed as part of security measures due to the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday announced that a few gates in some Metro stations may be closed as part of security measures due to the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march

1. Central Secretariat

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Udyog Bhawan

4. Patel Chowk

5. Mandi House

6. Barakhamba Road

7. Janpath

8. Khan Market

9. Lok Kalyan Marg

Security has

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On