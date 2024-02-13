Farmers' protest: Gates at these metro stations may be shut, announces DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday announced that a few gates in some Metro stations may be closed as part of security measures due to the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march. However, the DMRC said that the stations are operational.



As per the DMRC, gates at these metro stations might be shut.

