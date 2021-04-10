Farmers' protest: Kundli Manesar highway blocked for a day

Following the call of the umbrella body of 40 protesting farmers’ unions, the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway will be blocked on Saturday for 24 hours.

Intensifying the protests against the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha called for blocking the KMP-KGP (Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal) highway for 24 hours beginning from Saturday morning.

“Tomorrow, on April 10, the KMP-KGP highway will be blocked for 24 hours (from 8am, April 10 to 8am, April 11) as a warning to the government,” news agency ANI quoted the union’s statement.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi writes to Prakash Javadekar, asks him not to implement Ken-Betwa project

The 24-hour blockade of the highways is part of the agitations scheduled by the farmers’ union this month which also includes programmes scheduled to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13 and the celebration of ‘Save the Constitution Day' on April 14 to mark the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Kisan Ekta Morcha, one of the protesting farmers’ unions, on Saturday said that farmers will block the highway to reiterate their demands for the rollback of the three contentious farm laws. The union added that all entry and exit points on the highway will be closed without disrupting emergency commuters.

“24-hr road blockade starting at 8 AM at KMP Expressway, is no less than 'a warning to the government'. All entry/exit points will be choked without disrupting emergency commuters. Protesting farmers shall perform this to reiterate their demand; REPEAL,” the union tweeted.

24-hr road blockade starting at 8 AM at KMP Expressway, is no less than 'a warning to the government'.



All entry/exit points will be choked without disrupting emergency commuters.



Protesting farmers shall perform this to reiterate their demand; REPEAL#KMP_हाइवे_बंद_है pic.twitter.com/NH9z00v2Mz — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) April 10, 2021

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than four months now appealing the repeal of the farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year and a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). The three contentious laws include the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.