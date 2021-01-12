Farmers' protest LIVE| Members of panel set up by SC are pro-govt: Protesters

In what is being seen as a major relief to farmers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the three controversial farm laws of the government- against which the farmers have been protesting near Delhi since November 26. The apex court has formed a four member committee which will hold talks with the farmers regarding the laws.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, “Implementation of the three laws stayed until further orders. Bobde said that the committee was being formed in order to get a clearer picture and added the bench was concerned about the validity of the laws along with protecting life and property of citizens affected by the agitation.

"This committee will be for us. All of you people who are expected to solve the issue will go before this committee. It will not pass an order or punish you, it will only submit a report to us... The committee is part of the judicial process in this case. We are planning to suspend the laws but not indefinitely," the CJI said.

Meanwhile, the farmer leaders have welcomed the SC verdict but they said the protests would only be called off once the laws are removed. The leaders added that they don't want to take part in any proceedings before a committee appointed by the apex court, but a formal decision on this would be taken.

Eight rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and protesting farmers till now which remained inconclusive. The farmers have insisted on their demand of the repeal of the new laws whereas the Centre asked the former to provide an option other than repealing them.



