IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmers' protest LIVE| Members of panel set up by SC are pro-govt: Protesters
Farmers' protest in Delhi
Farmers' protest in Delhi
Live

Farmers' protest LIVE| Members of panel set up by SC are pro-govt: Protesters

Farmers protest LIVE: The apex court also said that the committee to be formed will have HS Mann of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Pramod Kumar Joshi, Ashok Gulati and Anil Dhanwat of Shetkari Sangathan.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST

In what is being seen as a major relief to farmers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the three controversial farm laws of the government- against which the farmers have been protesting near Delhi since November 26. The apex court has formed a four member committee which will hold talks with the farmers regarding the laws.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, “Implementation of the three laws stayed until further orders. Bobde said that the committee was being formed in order to get a clearer picture and added the bench was concerned about the validity of the laws along with protecting life and property of citizens affected by the agitation.

Also Read| Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws, forms 4-member panel

"This committee will be for us. All of you people who are expected to solve the issue will go before this committee. It will not pass an order or punish you, it will only submit a report to us... The committee is part of the judicial process in this case. We are planning to suspend the laws but not indefinitely," the CJI said.

Also Read| Listen to the voice of protesting farmers

Meanwhile, the farmer leaders have welcomed the SC verdict but they said the protests would only be called off once the laws are removed. The leaders added that they don't want to take part in any proceedings before a committee appointed by the apex court, but a formal decision on this would be taken.

Also Read| Who are the members of the committee set up by SC to resolve farm laws impasse?

Eight rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and protesting farmers till now which remained inconclusive. The farmers have insisted on their demand of the repeal of the new laws whereas the Centre asked the former to provide an option other than repealing them.


Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 12, 2021 06:07 PM IST

    Members of panel set up by Supreme Court are pro-govt, says protesting farmers

    With the Supreme Court announcing a stay on the implementation of the farm laws and the formation of a four member panel to resolve the standoff between the farmers and the Centre- protesting farmers said on Tuesday that the members of the panel and pro-government and had been justifying the laws.

  • JAN 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST

    BJP govt in Haryana let party's central leadership down on stir: Union minister

    Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh said on Tuesday that the BJP-led government in the state of Haryana didn't address the farmers apprehensions effectively against the three farm laws, when they were yet to be passed by Parliament and the protest was just beginning. "If this issue is not resolved early, then it could have serious repercussions for the BJP-JJP government in Haryana in the long run." Singh said.

  • JAN 12, 2021 05:34 PM IST

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar welcomes SC verdict on laws

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement on the three controversial farm laws and the setting up of a panel to resolve the impasse between the government and farmer unions. He said that the decision taken by the apex court would be a big relief for the

  • JAN 12, 2021 02:41 PM IST

    Welcome SC verdict, but protests to continue: Farmer leaders

    After the Supreme Court's decision of keeping the three farm laws on hold, Farmer leaders said on Tuesday they welcomed the SC verdict but added that the protests would only be called off once the laws are removed.

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:36 PM IST

    Supreme Court stays the implementation of three farms laws until further orders

    We will stay implementation of three farm laws

    A four member committee to be formed with Harsimran Mann of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Ashok Gulati academician and two others: Supreme Court.

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:33 PM IST

    Agricultural land is completely immune from any kind of damage: SG Tushar Mehta

    Farmers are being misled their lands will be taken away under contracts with companies. The law clearly states that the contract is with regard to crop ans not land, says SG Tushar Mehta.

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:30 PM IST

    Bhartiya Kisan Sangh tells SC that it is not aggrieved by the legislations but needs assurance on MSP

    It has close to 30 lakh farmers. They said they are acceptable for going before Committee

    Consortium of Indian Farmers association having 3 crore farmers said they too are willing to go to Committee but do not support stay of laws.

    Kisan Mahapanchayat claims over 10000 farmers at Rajasthan border not allowed to proceed to Haryana for protest. They too agree to go before Committee.

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:23 PM IST

    SC issues notice to stop proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day

    Supreme Court issues notice on the Delhi Police's application filed seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally by protesting farmers on Republic Day.

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:21 PM IST

    SC takes note of an allegation by Salve that a banned organization is funding protests

    If there is infiltration by a banned organisation and somebody is making an allegation here before us, you have to confirm it. File an affidavit by tomorrow: CJI to Attorney General

    We will file an affidavit in this regard and place the IB records, says Attorney General.

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:16 PM IST

    Farmers may apply for permission for protests at Ramlila Maidan or other locations: CJI

    We will say in the order that farmers may apply for permission to the Delhi Police Commissioner for protests at Ramlila Maidan or other locations, says CJI.

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:14 PM IST

    Senior advocates Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka, Colin Gonsalves, who represents 400 farmers' bodies, haven't joined SC's proceedings today

    Senior advocates Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka, Colin Gonsalves, who represents 400 farmers' bodies, haven't joined Supreme Court's proceedings today. They were supposed to consult the farmers on formation of a committee and come back today, says senior advocate Harish Salve.

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:11 PM IST

    Nobody should see any order from Court to be a political victory: Harish Salve

    Nobody should see any order from Court to be a political victory. Any stay is an endeavor by court to bring confidence in process and cool down tempers. This may be a victory for fair play, says Harish Salve.

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:08 PM IST

    This is not politics: SC to farmer union

    This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate, says SC to farmer unions, reports PTI.

  • JAN 12, 2021 12:52 PM IST

    We can't ask PM to go; he is not a party in the case: CJI

    Advocate ML Sharma says, the farmers are saying many persons came for discussions, but the main person, the Prime Minister did not come.

    We cannot ask the Prime Minister to go. He is not a party in the case, says CJI, reports ANI.

  • JAN 12, 2021 12:51 PM IST

    We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture: CJI

    We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so, says CJI, reports ANI.

  • JAN 12, 2021 12:49 PM IST

    We are concerned about validity of the laws: CJI

    We are concerned about validity of the laws and also about protecting life and property of citizens affected by protests. We are trying to solve the problem in accordance with the powers we have. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation and make a committee. This committee will be for us. All of you people who are expected to solve the issue will go before this committee. It will not pass an order or punish you, it will only submit a report to us, says CJI, reports ANI.

  • JAN 12, 2021 12:43 PM IST

    SC begins hearing challenging farm laws

    Supreme Court begins hearing several petitions challenging the three farm laws passed by the Parliament and removal of protesting farmers from Delhi's borders. Advocate ML Sharma, who filed a plea challenging the farm laws, tells the court that farmers have said they will not appear before any committee to be constituted by the court, reports ANI.

  • JAN 12, 2021 11:59 AM IST

    We will hold a core committee meeting after the Supreme Court's order: BKU spokesperson

    We will hold a core committee meeting after the Supreme Court's order. After this, we'll discuss it with our legal team and decide what needs to be done: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union

  • JAN 12, 2021 10:54 AM IST

    Stir enters day 48 as impasse continues

    Deadlock continues as the government is insistent on not repealing the laws while the unions are adamant on a total rollback.

  • JAN 12, 2021 08:46 AM IST

    Delhi's borders remain blocked

    Delhi's borders with both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remain blocked due to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the farm laws.

  • JAN 12, 2021 07:48 AM IST

    Protesting farmers have been paid: BJP MP S Muniswamy

    "Farmers who are protesting at borders of Delhi have been paid and brought to the agitation sites. They are middlemen and fake farmers. They are eating pizza, burger and KFC products and have set up gym there. This drama should stop," says S Muniswamy, BJP MP from Kolar, Karnataka.

  • JAN 12, 2021 07:30 AM IST

    SC order on pleas challenging farm laws today

    The Supreme Court will on Monday pronounce its order on a clutch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the three contentious farm laws, as well as of those seeking removal of protesters from various borders of Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi supreme court
app
e-paper
Bhushan said there are four Central Government Medical Stores Depots at Chennai, Karnal, Kolkata and Mumbai where the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, doses are being received.(REUTERS)
Bhushan said there are four Central Government Medical Stores Depots at Chennai, Karnal, Kolkata and Mumbai where the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, doses are being received.(REUTERS)
india news

54.72 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses received till Tuesday afternoon: Centre

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:55 PM IST
A massive pan-India inoculation drive against Covid-19 was set in process with Covishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across India early in the morning, four days before vaccination is scheduled to begin on January 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the Indian Army was focussed not only on eastern Ladakh but along the border with China --- stretching from Ladakh to Uttarakhand to Arunachal Pradesh. (HT PHOTO)(PTI Photo)
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the Indian Army was focussed not only on eastern Ladakh but along the border with China --- stretching from Ladakh to Uttarakhand to Arunachal Pradesh. (HT PHOTO)(PTI Photo)
india news

‘Will hold ground in Ladakh for as long as needed’: Gen Naravane on standoff

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Hindustan Times reported on Monday that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has moved back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions but the PLA’s frontline deployments remain unchanged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personal carrying EVMs and VVPAT machines leave for polling booths from a distribution during the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections in November 2020(PTI File Photo)
Security personal carrying EVMs and VVPAT machines leave for polling booths from a distribution during the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections in November 2020(PTI File Photo)
india news

EC, home secy discuss requirement of central forces for upcoming assembly polls

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:47 PM IST
The terms of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are coming to an end on different dates in May and June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepal had recently set up six border outposts near Dharchula in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand before it removed two of them.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Nepal had recently set up six border outposts near Dharchula in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand before it removed two of them.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Nepalese PM’s comment on disputed areas sparks unease along Pithoragarh border

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:37 PM IST
  • The Pithoragarh District Magistrate said border patrolling agencies are on alert as always even as the border crossing points remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
india news

JP Nadda holds meetings with Assam BJP leaders on assembly polls

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Nadda conducted three meetings with the members of the core committee, election committee and other office-bearers of the party's state unit till late Monday night, Dass said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers on their tractor march towards Delhi to join the agitation against the Center's farm laws, in Amritsar on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
Farmers on their tractor march towards Delhi to join the agitation against the Center's farm laws, in Amritsar on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Farmers reiterate they won't accept any committee formed by SC on farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:32 PM IST
The farmers are adamant that the government must repeal the three laws passed by Parliament in September last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused doctors have been booked under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. No arrests have been made so far. (HT PHOTO).(Representative image)
The accused doctors have been booked under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. No arrests have been made so far. (HT PHOTO).(Representative image)
india news

In Chhattisgarh, 3 doctors booked for negligence in operating on 5-year-old

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • According to the complaint, Kevat, a labourer and resident of Belgari Basti locality, had taken his child to the district hospital on January 6 where Dr Panigrahi told him that the boy was suffering from hernia and advised a sonography.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apex court stayed the implementation of the three laws against which farmers from all over the country have been protesting.(PTI Photo)
The apex court stayed the implementation of the three laws against which farmers from all over the country have been protesting.(PTI Photo)
india news

'Khalistanis have infiltrated farmers' protest’, says Attorney General

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Attorney general K K Venugopal told the bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna, and V Ramasubramanian that 'Khalistanis' have infiltrated into the ongoing farmers' protest, the bench asked him to file an affidavit in this regard
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers and security staffs take a selfie after receiving the first consignment of Covidshield vaccines at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
Healthcare workers and security staffs take a selfie after receiving the first consignment of Covidshield vaccines at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Covishield, Covaxin tested on thousands, no doubts about safety: VK Paul

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:05 PM IST
The remarks come as Pune-based pharma firm SII started the shipment of the Astrazeneca-Ofxord vaccine Covishield across several cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The people familiar with the development cited above said the fresh FIR will empower NIA to investigate SFJ’s activities in various countries.(File photo)
The people familiar with the development cited above said the fresh FIR will empower NIA to investigate SFJ’s activities in various countries.(File photo)
india news

NIA files charge-sheet against doctor who joined ISIS

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The case pertains to the arrest of Wani and his wife Beigh from Jamia Nagar in Delhi in March 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers burn an effigy during a protest against farm bills at the Singhu Border in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers burn an effigy during a protest against farm bills at the Singhu Border in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

SC asks committee it formed on farm laws to hold first sitting within 10 days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The top court also lauded the farmers for carrying on their agitation against the farm laws peacefully.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
india news

Delhi Riots: Court grants bail to two accused

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:56 PM IST
The court noted that the prosecution was opposing both the bail pleas on the strength of their categorical identification by beat officers -- Constable Vipin and Head Constable Hari Babu, in their statements recorded on April 7, 2020.Their identification was hardly of any consequence, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two AK-47 rifles, a .303 rifle and five pistols were recovered from the Naxals, they said. Image for representation.(HT Photo/Ajay Aggarwal)
Two AK-47 rifles, a .303 rifle and five pistols were recovered from the Naxals, they said. Image for representation.(HT Photo/Ajay Aggarwal)
india news

Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:51 PM IST
The surrendered ultras were identified as Alam Bamo (24), deputy commander of the action team of Maoists, Modiam Sundar (27), a member of the same squad, and Madkam Motu (28), a member of the supply team, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A banner banning the entry of anti-farmer and pro-farm laws’ politicians into a villages in Bazpur area of Uttarakhand.
A banner banning the entry of anti-farmer and pro-farm laws’ politicians into a villages in Bazpur area of Uttarakhand.
india news

Villagers in Uttarakhand ban ‘anti-farmer, pro-farm laws politicians’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • The banners came up a few days after Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey had to face the anger of villagers while going to attend a programme on January 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Reuters)
Representational Image. (Reuters)
india news

US planned to back India in addressing issues like border dispute with China: Document

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The US planned to “offer support to India through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels,” ABC News reported, citing the newly declassified US national security document
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved