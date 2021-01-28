IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmers' protest: NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad opened
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi,(Bloomberg)
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi,(Bloomberg)
india news

Farmers' protest: NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad opened

  • Announcing the decision to end the protest, BKU (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters that he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:46 AM IST

The Delhi traffic police on Thursday said that national highway 24 and the route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad has been opened. This comes a day after the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Bhanu faction announced it was withdrawing the protest against the new farm laws in the wake of the Republic Day violence.

With the BKU's Bhanu faction calling off the stir, the Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla border reopened for traffic after 57 days, Noida Traffic Police officials said. However, several other borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed for vehicular movement due to the ongoing stir.

Announcing the decision to end the protest, BKU (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters that he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

The rally in the national capital took a violent turn prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close the entry and exits of several metro stations on Tuesday.

Security across several places in Delhi has been heightened, especially at the Red Fort and farmers’ protest sites following the violence. Additional paramilitary forces have also been deployed, according to news agency PTI.

After the violence at the tractor rally, farm unions have called off their February 1 march to Parliament, but they said that they will continue with their agitation against the three agricultural laws.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that it will keep its communication channels with farm unions open and its offer to put the three legislation in temporay suspension for 18 months will stay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Home Minister Amit Shah will visit injured policemen today. (PTI file)
Home Minister Amit Shah will visit injured policemen today. (PTI file)
india news

Republic Day violence: Amit Shah to visit injured police officers today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Delhi Police claimed to have handled the sudden violence with restraint averting a major law and order situation in the Capital on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Conmen defrauding people through online dating apps, warns Interpol

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:27 AM IST
The CBI, which is the nodal agency of Interpol in India, will alert the states about Interpol’s Purple Notice for awareness about the online dating scam
READ FULL STORY
Close
Active Covid-19 cases in country stand at 1,73,740, while 1,03,73,606 people have recovered from the disease, Union health ministry said.(PTI)
Active Covid-19 cases in country stand at 1,73,740, while 1,03,73,606 people have recovered from the disease, Union health ministry said.(PTI)
india news

70% of India's Covid-19 cases from Maharashtra, Kerala: Harsh Vardhan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:45 AM IST
  • Harsh Vardhan said that 147 districts in the nation have not seen a case of Covid-19 in last 7 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The couple were forced to organise a community feast as well. (Representational Image)
The couple were forced to organise a community feast as well. (Representational Image)
india news

Odisha couple forced to perform symbolic last rites of son with rare disorder

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The boy suffers from giant congenital melanocytic nevi that caused hairy growth on his face, chest and right hand
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students undergo thermal screening in Kanyakumari.(PTI)
Students undergo thermal screening in Kanyakumari.(PTI)
india news

India reports 11,666 new cases in 24 hours, active cases below 1.74 lakh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:19 AM IST
147 districts in the country reported no new Covid-19 case in the last seven days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi,(Bloomberg)
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi,(Bloomberg)
india news

Farmers' protest: NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad opened

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Announcing the decision to end the protest, BKU (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters that he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

Uttar Pradesh to complete Covid vaccination of health workers by Feb 5

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:18 AM IST
The state recorded 173 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday while 333 patients were discharged from hospitals. It has 6,368 active cases. With four more deaths, the toll from the pandemic in the state rose to 8,636
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was speaking on Ram Temple at Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was speaking on Ram Temple at Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
india news

Yogi Adityanath calls for generous donations for Ayodhya Ram temple construction

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:01 AM IST
  • The Gorakhpur temple trust has donated 50 lakh and 51 lakh has been donated by Gorakhnath temple in Devipatan, said a spokesperson of the Goraknath temple trust.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Island tourism, deep-sea mining highlights of India’s Blue Economy policy

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:58 AM IST
The highlights of the policy include an accounting framework to assess the growth of the blue economy; mapping of India’s coastal zones for integrated coastal and marine spatial plans
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dense fog rolls on to National Highway-24(NH24) in New Delhi on January 14. Cold wave conditions are expected to continue in Delhi-NCR for at least the next four days, according to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while pollution levels are likely to further worsen and may even reach the “severe” zone in the coming days.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Dense fog rolls on to National Highway-24(NH24) in New Delhi on January 14. Cold wave conditions are expected to continue in Delhi-NCR for at least the next four days, according to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while pollution levels are likely to further worsen and may even reach the “severe” zone in the coming days.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Cold wave likely to persist over northwest India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:52 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lakha Sidhana and a group of around 35 of his supporters were arrested by Moga police on Thursday.(HT Photo)
Lakha Sidhana and a group of around 35 of his supporters were arrested by Moga police on Thursday.(HT Photo)
india news

Who is former gangster Lakha Sidhana, accused of R-Day violence?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Sidhana has denied charges of instigating protesters and said there is no video or photo of him at the Red Fort area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi, earlier this week. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi, earlier this week. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
india news

Cold wave likely to persist over NW India till Sunday: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Another Western Disturbance is likely to bring snowfall to the Western Himalayan region from February 1 and may bring light rain to Delhi on February 3 following which, minimum temperatures are likely to fall again
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
india news

Nearly 3 lakh people vaccinated on Day 12 of Covid-19 inoculation drive

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:07 AM IST
In the first phase of the drive, 30 million health and frontline workers are to be vaccinated while in the second stage those above 50 years of age, and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities or with a high risk of infection will be given the jab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
india news

Ayodhya Dhannipur mosque complex layout ready for submission

By Oliver Fredrick | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic cultural research centre and a publication house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi would also present awards to the deserving NCC cadets and would later address the gathering.(ANI)
PM Modi would also present awards to the deserving NCC cadets and would later address the gathering.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to address NCC rally in Delhi at 12pm

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:07 AM IST
According to a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour and review the march past by various NCC contingents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP