Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri other key Delhi borders remain closed
Multiple borders the national capital shares with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) remained closed for traffic on Wednesday as the ongoing farmers’ protest against three new farm laws entered Day 56.
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected.
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, remained closed.
Also Read: Farmers want permission for tractor rally on Republic Day, SC hearing today
The traffic police has advised commuters to take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. It’s been suggested that commuters avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.
The other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad expressway stretches can be used for travelling between the two states.
Farmer union leaders are set to meet the government for another round of talks on Wednesday ahead of their “tractor march” call for Republic Day.
