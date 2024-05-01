Farooq Abdullah attacks PM Modi: ‘A Muslim cannot snatch…’

Farooq Abdullah, the president of Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to divide the country on the basis of religion. He also said that those who will "vote for them" must prepare for hell (after death). National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addresses a rally in support of the party candidate from Srinagar. (ANI file photo)

Farooq Abdullah said Muslims cannot snatch away the rights of others.

Farooq Abdullah also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government a threat to the survival of the country.

"Do not divide this country on the basis of religion, otherwise a storm will unleash making the survival of the country difficult. It is better to talk about uniting the country, instead of dividing its people," Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, said.

He addressing an election rally in Thanamandi area of the Rajouri district.

The Anantnag parliamentary constituency will go to polls on May 25.

Reacting to PM Modi's remark that the Congress would redistribute people's money and property to Muslims if voted to power, Abdullah said Muslims respect all religions.

"We are Muslims and our Allah has told us to respect other religions… A Muslim cannot snatch anyone’s right," he said.

He claimed former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi once stopped his vehicle in Pulwama and assured a poor Hindu woman that he would give her a ‘mangalsutra’ as she couldn't afford it.

Farooq Abdullah said those who were against the INDIA bloc were against the country.

"Those voting for them should remember to prepare for hell (after death)," he added.

PM Modi had courted controversy last month with his remarks that the Congress would take away the hard-earned money of the masses and distribute them among "infiltrators" and "those with many children".

At a rally today, PM Modi took a jibe at the Congress, saying governments in the past were unable to implement the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir. He was referring to the revocation of Article 370.

With inputs from PTI