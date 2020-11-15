‘Feluda is no more, film world in Bengal has been orphaned’: Mamata Banerjee mourns Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:17 IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

Banerjee took to Twitter and penned an emotional note on the demise of Chatterjee.

“Feluda’ is no more. ‘Apu’ said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned,” she wrote.

“Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan & several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity & his admirers across the world,” Banerjee added.

The actor breathed his last at Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata.

Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was later shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as Covid encephalopathy set in, affecting his central nervous system and causing renal dysfunction.

He recovered from the infection subsequently, but his health condition did not improve, despite several plasma therapies, dialysis and tracheotomy.

“We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (November 15 2020). We pay our homage to his soul,” the hospital said in a statement.