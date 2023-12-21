close_game
News / India News / Fierce gunfight in Surankote after terrorists attack soldiers on joint operation

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Dec 21, 2023 06:33 PM IST

A military spokesperson said security forces launched a joint operation based on “hard intelligence” in the general area of DKG in Poonch district late on Wednesday

JAMMU: A fierce gunfight broke out between security personnel and terrorists in the Dera Ki Gali (DKG) area of Poonch district on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

Contact has been established this evening and the encounter is in progress, said Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal (FILE PHOTO/Waseem Andranii)
A military spokesperson said security forces launched a joint operation based on “hard intelligence” in the general area of DKG in Poonch district late on Wednesday. Contact has been established this evening and the encounter is in progress, said Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

Security officers said the gunfight started at about 4pm on Thursday when Rashtriya Rifles vehicles, part of the overnight operation, was attacked between the Thannamandi and Bafliaz areas in Poonch district’s Surankote area.

The location of the primary attack is Dhatyar Morh between DKG and Bafliaz.

People familiar with the matter said ambulances besides reinforcements of 48RR and 43 RR have been rushed to the site. “Public movement in the area has been restricted,” one intelligence officer said.

There is no official statement on the casualties in the attack and the gunfight that followed. A report by news agency PTI said three soldiers were hurt.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

