Final-year student found dead in suspected suicide case

PTI |
Feb 03, 2025 06:06 PM IST

A final-year student from Kottayam, was found dead in her hostel room in Kerala

A 21-year-old college student was found dead in her hostel room in Perumbavoor on Monday morning, police said.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old college student was discovered dead in her Perumbavoor dorm room on Monday morning.(Hindustan Times/representative )
According to authorities, a 21-year-old college student was discovered dead in her Perumbavoor dorm room on Monday morning.(Hindustan Times/representative )

The deceased has been identified as a native of Parampuzha in Kottayam district.

She was a final-year degree student at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts and Applied Sciences.

According to the police, she was found hanging from the window panes at around 7 am.

A note addressed to her parents was recovered from her room.

Preliminary investigations suggest that it is a case of suspected suicide.

Kuruppampady police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
