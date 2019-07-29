Murder case against jailed BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar after rape survivor’s accident

india

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:08 IST

The Uttar Pradesh police have filed a murder case against Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar and others on a complaint filed by the family of Unnao rape survivor who met with a car crash on Sunday afternoon.

The rape survivor’s two aunts died in the crash. She and her lawyer are on life support. “Their condition is critical,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, head of trauma surgery at the King George’s Medical University.

The police case against the BJP legislator and 10 others who are accused in a rape case filed by the survivor was registered on a complaint by her family who called the head-on collision between their car and a truck a “conspiracy”.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 16:55 IST